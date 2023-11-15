A Pumpkin Cheesecake Recipe for a Thanksgiving to Remember

My favorite Thanksgiving ever was while I was living full-time at my villa in Firenze. It was shortly after 9/11, and my fellow American friends and I all felt compelled to celebrate our traditional American Thanksgiving The Delmonico Way in Italy. I called upon my friends at Cirio & Sons restaurant in Florence Center and asked them if we could host Thanksgiving together. Without hesitation they said Sì. Sì. Sì. If there's one thing I learned growing up in Delmonico's, America's first fine dining restaurant (established in 1837), it is the art of sublime entertaining. After all, the subtitle for my bestselling cookbook, The Delmonico Way, is: Sublime Entertaining and Legendary Recipes from the Restaurant that Made New York! I knew in il mio cuore (in my heart) that this Thanksgiving in Italy was going to be sublime.
At first, we didn't know how many guests we were going to have. As word spread, the list grew quickly to over 150 guests. We were thrilled. We turned Cirio & Sons into an American cornucopia, overflowing with all things Thanksgiving: turkey, stuffing, all the sides one could imagine. And, of course, pies galore for dessert: apple, pecan, and my favorite, pumpkin. Our American-style Thanksgiving was a major success. We all felt the love, joy, and gratitude of the season.
Today, I am thrilled to announce that Delmonico's will be serving Thanksgiving, featuring a three-course menu selected by Executive Chef Eddie Hong. Of course, there will be turkey, but not just any turkey: a Norbest Family Turkey or a choice of the iconic Eye of Delmonico from Brandt Family Farms, or a Dry-aged Bone-in Ribeye from DemKota Ranch.
For more information or to make a reservation please use this link.
If joining us at Delmonico’s isn't possible and you would like to bring “The Delmonico Way!” into your home this holiday season, The Delmonico Way! is a wonderful cookbook to add to your collection. In the holiday spirit, I am sharing the Pumpkin Swirl Cheesecake from my cookbook. This is a special recipe that was given to me by my fellow culinary enthusiast, Chef Carla Hall. Cheesecake played a huge role at Delmonico’s. It was the #1 ordered dessert during the 1950s at the legendary restaurant at 56 Beaver Street. The Hunt Room at Delmonico’s was handsomely appointed, lined with English hunt scenes over rich wooden paneling and furnished with black Italian leather chairs. It had a separate menu from the main dining room that was considered simple by Delmonico’s standards—which meant it listed more than 100 items! Cheesecake was one classic Hunt Room dessert.
Thanks to Carla, this recipe has become a Thanksgiving favorite of mine, and I hope it becomes one of yours. Note: If you don’t have a slow cooker, bake the cheesecake in a bain-marie in a 300˚F oven for 2 hours.
Wishing you and yours a joyous Thanksgiving, filled with love and gratitude! From my family and the entire Delmonico’s Restaurant family, we wish you a Buona festa del ringraziamento!
