Italian Festivals Across America 2025: Coast to Coast Celebrations

From late summer through early winter, Italian-American communities across the United States open their neighborhoods to celebration. These gatherings are more than street fairs or food events. They are a continuation of traditions that have taken root across generations, offering a glimpse into regional customs, religious observances, and community pride. Whether you’re wandering through the cobbled blocks of Manhattan’s Little Italy or standing in the shade of a church procession in San Jose, there is something deeply local and unmistakably Italian about each of these festivals.

Feast of San Gennaro in New York City

The Feast of San Gennaro takes over Mulberry Street in Manhattan’s Little Italy from September 11 to 21. The event honors the patron saint of Naples and is perhaps the most recognized Italian-American festival in the country. Visitors will find ten days of food vendors, live performances, parades, religious services, and late-night energy that draws both tourists and locals back year after year.

St. Anthony’s Feast in Boston



Boston’s North End will host its annual Feast of St. Anthony from August 28 - 31. First celebrated in 1919, this event includes outdoor Masses, religious processions through the historic streets, confetti cannons, and dozens of food stalls offering everything from fried calamari to arancini.

St. Roch’s Feast in Greenwich

In Greenwich, Connecticut, the St. Roch’s Feast returns to the grounds of St. Roch Church from August 15 to 17. This weekend-long celebration blends liturgy with community tradition. Friday evening opens with rides and music, followed by Saturday’s bilingual Mass and religious procession. Sunday morning offers a community breakfast and Italian lunch prepared by local volunteers.

Watkins Glen’s Italian American Festival

Further upstate in Watkins Glen, the Schuyler County Italian American Festival runs August 14 to 17. Held at Clute Park, the festival includes a parade, classic car displays, fireworks, food booths, and musical acts that bring together the tight-knit communities around Seneca Lake.

Feast of the Assumption in Cleveland

Cleveland’s Little Italy hosts the Feast of the Assumption, centered around Holy Rosary Church, from August 14 to 17. This neighborhood celebration includes religious services, a solemn procession, fireworks, carnival games, and streets lined with Italian sausage, cavatelli, and pastries. The event has remained largely unchanged for decades and continues to be one of the most attended feasts in the Midwest.

Italian Heritage Festival in West Virginia

In Clarksburg, West Virginia, the town welcomes visitors to its Italian Heritage Festival from August 29 to 31. The event includes a grand parade, traditional games, pasta-eating contests, crafts, and cultural exhibits. Known for its family atmosphere and strong community roots, it has become one of the state’s most cherished annual events.

Collinsville’s Italian Fest

Across the river from St. Louis in Collinsville, Illinois, Italian Fest will take place over the weekend of September 19 and 20. This two-day event includes bocce tournaments, a grape-stomping competition, an Italian mass, live music, and a parade. Many local families trace their roots back to Sicily and Calabria, and the festival reflects those southern Italian influences.

Maryland Italian Festival in Timonium

At the Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium, the Maryland Italian Festival runs from September 26 to 28. Organized by the Society of Italian American Businessmen, the event includes wine tastings, food vendors, cultural displays, cooking demonstrations, and headline musical performances. It has grown quickly in recent years and is now one of the largest Italian festivals on the East Coast.

Taylor Street Festival in Chicago

In Chicago, the Taylor Street Little Italy Festival celebrates one of the city’s oldest Italian neighborhoods from August 14 to 17. The four-day event brings together food vendors, music across multiple stages, bocce, and Italian-themed merchandise. The festival honors the legacy of immigrants who built the neighborhood and continues to draw large crowds each year.

Festa Italiana in Bryan, Texas

In Historic Downtown Bryan, Festa Italiana returns on Saturday, September 20, 2025. This family-friendly street festival features Italian food vendors, live entertainment, a lively pasta-eating contest, and open games of bocce ball. Admission is free, and the evening promises a festive taste of Italian culture in the heart of the Brazos Valley.

Festa Italiana in Seattle

Festa Italiana in Seattle brings dancing, live music, and plenty of red, white, and green.

Seattle’s Festa Italiana returns to the Seattle Center September 26 - 28. Visitors can expect an Italian car show, wine tastings, food vendors, a pizza tossing contest, and live music. It is one of the Pacific Northwest’s most significant cultural festivals and a favorite among locals looking for an annual taste of Italy.

Little Italy Festival in San Jose

In San Jose, California, the Little Italy San Jose Italian Festival is scheduled for October 5. Now in its eighth year, the event includes a massive Italian car show, vendor booths, wine tastings, and an open house at the Italian-American Museum of San Jose. Live entertainment runs throughout the day, and a dedicated kids’ area offers family-friendly activities. Held in the heart of the city’s revived Little Italy neighborhood, the festival reflects the pride of longtime residents. A Friday night kickoff dinner and a Sunday evening afterparty round out the weekend celebration.

San Francisco Italian Heritage Parade

Live music draws a crowd in North Beach at the San Francisco Italian Heritage Parade.

Closing out the season, the San Francisco Italian Heritage Parade takes place on October 12. The parade winds through Fisherman’s Wharf and North Beach and is followed by a public celebration in Washington Square Park. It is the oldest Italian-American parade in the country, dating back to 1869. Visitors can expect floats, marching bands, traditional costumes, and a strong community presence. In 2025, the event coincides with Fleet Week, making for an especially vibrant day in the city. Post-parade festivities include an Italian bazaar hosted by Saints Peter and Paul Church.

Italian festivals in the United States reflect the diversity of local traditions and the enduring connection between generations. Whether rooted in religious observance or community gathering, each one offers a glimpse into the past, the present, and the families who continue to carry their Italian heritage forward.