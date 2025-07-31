Cacio e Pepe con Fava e Menta Is so Italopunk

Cacio e pepe is a Roman classic. The preparation shows how simple, yet ingenious Italian cuisine is. Starchy pasta water + grated cheese = creamy sauce. You do have to be careful, so you don’t end up with a melted cheese ball. If you get everything ready ahead of time and follow the instructions below, you’ll be fine.

Traditionally, you use Pecorino, but you can also mix in part Parmesan, which makes the flavor more refined. Adding the fava beans is a variation from the classic recipe and is reminiscent of the other well-known classic: fave con pecorino.

At trattoria Sora Lella in Rome, they include mint with the cacio e pepe. Mannaggia (damn!), that’s a genius addition to those hearty, peppery flavors!