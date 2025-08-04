Ten Black Truffle Tips from Chef Mazzella at Borgo dei Conti Resort

Located in the center of Italy, the landlocked region of Umbria is often referred to as the “Green Heart of Italy” thanks to its lush landscape, temperate climate, mineral-rich soil, and a vast network of forestland provide the perfect habitat for black truffle growth.

Often nicknamed “black gold,” it’s no surprise that black truffles are highly sought-after and frequently make an appearance in various Umbrian dishes. But make no mistake: this star ingredient shouldn’t be added to any dish; it needs to be applied with purpose and precision.

Michelin-star Chef Emanuele Mazzella of Borgo dei Conti Resort in Umbria. Photo credit: Dario Garofalo.

Fortunately, Appetito caught up with Michelin-star Chef Emanuele Mazzella of Borgo dei Conti Resort in Umbria, who was happy to share with us some of his top tips and tricks on using black truffles. Despite being born in Ischia – an island that isn’t known for producing black truffles – he tastefully incorporates them into his dishes, honoring the local cuisine. Chef Mazzella’s approach to cooking is rooted in some fundamental principles he learned as a child, including a respect for nature, an essential component given the prestigious resort’s location.

Enveloped by 40 acres of lush forestland, Borgo dei Conti is a luxurious, five-star resort in the heartland of Umbria’s truffle country. This high-end property masterfully maintains a relaxed ambiance, offering a range of services and amenities, including wine tastings and cooking classes. The resort even offers truffle hunting experiences with a local professional and dog, allowing guests to gain firsthand appreciation for this gourmet ingredient. And while I would encourage everyone to try Chef Mazzella’s dishes in-person, we can start using his wisdom today, in our own kitchens with these must-try tips on maximizing the richness of black truffles.

Guests at Borgo dei Conti Resort can experience the magic of truffle hunting with the guidance of an expert truffle hunter and dog. Photo credit: Dario Garofalo.

How to Use Black Truffles

Use Truffles in Both Raw & Cooked Forms: Black truffles are incredibly versatile and can be used either raw or cooked. The simplest way is to treat fresh truffles as a garnish by grating them over a dish. To incorporate their deep flavor, they can be added into sauces and purées by creating a warm paste with the truffles. Then, before serving, finish the dish with some fresh shavings.

Preserve the Aroma: Despite their aromatic nature, truffles are heat-sensitive and shouldn’t be overcooked. Instead, when incorporating them into warm dishes, fold them in with the heat turned off to preserve their fragrance and complexity.

Infuse Flavor into Fat: Fats are an excellent vehicle for amplifying aromas, which makes pairing black truffles with butter, lard, or egg yolks a winning combination. To infuse a dish with their distinct flavor, consider mixing truffle paste with extra virgin olive oil or melted butter.

Let Flavors Marry: When making a truffle paste or truffle butter, it’s best to give the mixture time to rest. Allowing it to sit covered at room temperature for a few hours before its use–this will allow the flavors to intensify.

Pair with Umami-Rich Ingredients: Despite their pungency and intensity, black truffles still pair well with umami-rich foods like anchovy sauce, wild mushrooms, and even liver. If used sparingly, the flavor of these ingredients can complement the earthy nature of truffles without being overpowering.

Black truffles can elevate the flavor profile of a dish, as seen here in appetizers, pastas, and even seafood. Photo credit: Dario Garofalo.

Don’t Skip the Preparation: Similar to mushrooms, it’s important to carefully clean truffles with a soft brush before using and never soak them in water!

Low & Slow Cooking for Meats: For truffle-infused meats like lamb, it’s best to cook the meat slowly using methods like sous-vide to ensure maximum juiciness. Then, gently massage the truffle paste onto the meat for flavor intensification.

Truffle Tiles or Terrines: For pâte-style creations, incorporate truffles at the end of slow-cooking meats, pressing into a mold overnight. The next day, cut into neat portions for elegant presentation and maximum flavor.

Balance with Brightness: Consider adding a touch of acidity with lemon juice. This works particularly well with rich dishes like truffle-infused potato purées, as it helps to balance their decadence.

Finish with Fresh Shavings: Whenever using black truffles in a recipe, be sure to shave some fresh truffles over top of the dish for a pronounced aroma. This undoubtedly adds a touch of luxury to any dish. Always use a truffle slicer or fine grater for this step!