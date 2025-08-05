Skip to Content
Appetito home
Appetito dark mode logo
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Bona Furtuna
Recipes

How to Make Westlight’s NA “Champagne’ Cocktail”

The drink is Westlight's "favorite nonalcoholic sparkler by a landslide."

9:00 AM EDT on August 5, 2025

Westlight's Champagne Cocktail.

Westlight’s NA Champagne Cocktail.

Stories and stories above Brooklyn, The William Vale’s Westlight is something of an oasis. It’s the perfect place to sip on a refreshing drink or a glass of bubbly—made with or without alcohol.

And, in fact, the restaurant has the perfect non-alcoholic option for any fun occasion spent at Westlight and beyond. Its “Champagne” Cocktail is light, celebratory and on-par with its other offerings. 

“The inspiration behind the ‘Champagne’ Cocktail was to incorporate the equivalent intention and craft into a non-alcoholic version of the celebratory classic as everything else we make,” says Eryn Reece, creator of the mocktail.

Reece said after numerous takes they landed on the perfect recipe that combines Westlight’s house-made citrus-berry sugar cube and French Bloom as a zero-proof sparking base. 

The drink “continues to be our favorite nonalcoholic sparkler by a landslide,” Reece says.

Westlight shared its recipe for the “Champagne Cocktail” with Appetito in case you can’t make it into the Williamsburg hotspot, though Appetito certainly recommends making a reservation to experience the rooftop in-person.

Westlight’s NA “Champagne Cocktail”

Westlight’s NA “Champagne Cocktail”

Recipe by Westlight Staff
0.0 from 0 votes
Servings

1

servings
Prep time

1

minute
Cooking time

10

minutes

Ingredients

  • French Blook Le Rosé

  • 1 1 Lemon-Raspberry Sugar Cube

  • For the Lemon-Raspberry Sugar Cube (Makes ~2 dozen cubes)

  • 1 cup 1 white granulated sugar

  • zest of one lemon

  • 1/3 cup 1/3 freeze-dried powdered raspberries

  • 1/2 tsp. 1/2 water

Directions

  • Place a house-made citrus-berry sugar cube in a champagne flute.
  • Top with French Bloom Le Rosé.
  • Serve immediately.
  • For the Lemon-Raspberry Sugar Cube (Makes ~2 dozen cubes)
  • cup of white granulated sugar
  • Zest of one lemon
  • 1/3 cup of freeze-dried powdered raspberries
  • 1/2 tsp. water
  • Add 1/2 tsp. water and blend until it is the consistency of wet sand-- slightly wet and clumpy.
  • Add to a sugar cube mold and let sit overnight.
  • Break out of mold and store in a quart container at room temperature.

Did you make this recipe?

Tag @appetitomagazine on Instagram and hashtag it with #italianfoodanddrink

Like this recipe?

Follow @Appetitomagazine on Pinterest

Follow us on Facebook!

Follow us on Facebook

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Appetito

News

Bay Area Chefs Join Mr. Espresso for Summer Iced Coffee Series

Mr. Espresso’s Oakland café is spotlighting four inventive iced coffee drinks this summer, each created in partnership with a local chef and packed with global inspiration.

August 5, 2025
Features

Ten Black Truffle Tips from Chef Mazzella at Borgo dei Conti Resort

An acclaimed chef from an Umbrian resort shares ten tips for using the region's prized product of black truffles.

August 4, 2025
News

The Noortwyck Apéro Hour Offers Affordable Sips and Bites in the West Village 

The Noortwyck in NYC's West Village now offers sips and sophisticated small plates at “approachable prices.”

August 1, 2025
Cocktails

How to Make NOLET’s Strawberry Negroni Spritz

NOLET Gin has shared an ideal summer spritz recipe that includes strawberry infusion and aspects of the classic negroni.

August 1, 2025
Recipes

The Italopunk Way to Make Panzanella con Mango e Lime

In her intended-to-shock cookbook, Italopunk, Vanja van der Leeden offers this version of the classic panzanella salad.

Vanja van der Leeden
July 31, 2025
See all posts