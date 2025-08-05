How to Make Westlight’s NA “Champagne’ Cocktail”

Stories and stories above Brooklyn, The William Vale’s Westlight is something of an oasis. It’s the perfect place to sip on a refreshing drink or a glass of bubbly—made with or without alcohol.

And, in fact, the restaurant has the perfect non-alcoholic option for any fun occasion spent at Westlight and beyond. Its “Champagne” Cocktail is light, celebratory and on-par with its other offerings.

“The inspiration behind the ‘Champagne’ Cocktail was to incorporate the equivalent intention and craft into a non-alcoholic version of the celebratory classic as everything else we make,” says Eryn Reece, creator of the mocktail.

Reece said after numerous takes they landed on the perfect recipe that combines Westlight’s house-made citrus-berry sugar cube and French Bloom as a zero-proof sparking base.

The drink “continues to be our favorite nonalcoholic sparkler by a landslide,” Reece says.

Westlight shared its recipe for the “Champagne Cocktail” with Appetito in case you can’t make it into the Williamsburg hotspot, though Appetito certainly recommends making a reservation to experience the rooftop in-person.