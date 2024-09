This easy-to-make, versatile cake tastes like autumn thanks to its warm spices, and it is extra moist and velvety, thanks to the use of olive oil instead of butter.

As a plated dessert, I recommend serving it with lightly sweetened mascarpone cream, candied orange peel to brighten its flavor, and the iconic Fabbri Amarena Cherries with sweet and sour notes. Alternatively, it can also be enjoyed as is or with a scoop of gelato.

Buon Appetito!