Visit Venice in NYC’s West Village via SULLALUNA Bookshop & Bistrot

Step inside SULLALUNA and you’re greeted with the kind of warmth that makes you want to linger: sunlight pouring through the windows, shelves lined with nostalgic children’s books in Italian and English, and the hum of a café that transports you to Venice. Whether it’s the food, the books, or the spirit of community, SULLALUNA offers a little Italian escape in the heart of the West Village. It’s the kind of place that reminds me you don’t have to be in Italy to capture that spirit. In fact, it’s exactly the kind of inspiration behind my How to Channel an Italian Summer…Wherever You Are series, where I share ways to bring la dolce vita into everyday life.

I spoke with SULLALUNA’s founder and owner, Francesca Rizzi, to learn about the vision, flavors, and community behind SULLALUNA.

SULLALUNA has such a poetic name. What does it mean to you, and how do you think it captures the spirit of the space?

The name SULLALUNA (which, very loosely translated, means “On the Moon”) evokes a path, a journey, a distant destination. It springs from a dream, a vision, a desire.

In Italian, when someone is said to be “sulla luna,” it means they are immersed in ideals, lost in thought, disconnected from practical concerns—daydreaming.

That’s the spirit we wanted to capture: a space suspended between imagination and beauty.

From your point of view, what makes SULLALUNA different from other cafés or bookshops in New York?

When creating this space, we simply followed our instinct and the desire to build a place we would love ourselves.

We chose natural, neutral materials—similar to those we’ve used in Venice—meant to welcome, to create harmony, and to serve as a backdrop for the beauty of books and the unique personalities of those who visit.

Francesca Rizzi is the founder and owner of SULLALUNA.

There’s such a strong sense of place at SULLALUNA, it feels like a little slice of Italy in the West Village. How do you think the spirit of Venezia or Italian culture shows up in the space, the food, and the experience?

Venice, for those who live there, is a slow city. You walk everywhere, you meet people on the street, you stop to talk. There’s a strong sense of community centered around local cafés, schools, and public parks.

It’s a unique place, surrounded by beauty and with a unique atmosphere.

We wanted to bring a bit of that elegance—shaped by centuries of history—to New York, taking care of every detail to offer an experience that is at once refined and simple, thoughtful and natural.

There’s a beautiful balance between visual storytelling, Italian culture, and hospitality here. How do you approach curating both the atmosphere and the guest experience?

We try to express our emotions, our joy in opening the doors each morning, and in welcoming our guests with sincere warmth and curiosity.

Our aim is to offer a relaxed, serene, and pleasurable experience—one that feels both personal and meaningful.

The interior of SULLALUNA in NYC.

What do you hope people take away after spending time at SULLALUNA?

In addition to good food and the care with which we serve it, we hope people are touched by the beauty of the books we curate—both in Italian and in English.

The heart of SULLALUNA is to introduce as many people as possible to the poetic and visual richness of illustrated books and children’s literature, which has the power to move and inspire readers of all ages.

Finding a book that speaks to you and bringing it home as a memory of an unforgettable evening—that’s our wish and our mission.

Do you have a favorite dish, drink, or book currently in the shop that feels like a perfect example of what SULLALUNA is all about?

Absolutely—our kitchen is thoughtful and refined, and one of my favorite dishes right now is the lemon spaghetti. It’s fresh and simple, yet surprisingly complex in flavor.

As for drinks, this summer the team came up with a beautiful jasmine iced tea infused with prime flower and lavender. It has a naturally vibrant blue color, thanks to the butterfly pea flower, and it’s absolutely delicious.

Among Italian authors, I’d love to mention some extraordinary illustrators: Beatrice Alemagna, Mariachiara Di Giorgio, and Felicita Sala. Among English-language authors, one of our absolute favorites is Sydney Smith.

A table at SULLALUNA in NYC.

What’s it been like being part of this project in the West Village, and how do you see SULLALUNA’s role in the neighborhood?

We chose the West Village because we love its history, the people who’ve passed through it, and the artistic, musical, and cultural movements that have made it such an essential reference point for our own story.

Here, we feel a real sense of community—a love for the neighborhood, a shared desire to keep it vibrant, and a deep appreciation for supporting independent spaces.

It’s a place where we’ve found kindness, curiosity, and a spirit of welcome. We’re also happy that some local schools have already reached out to us, and we can’t wait to offer events with authors and workshops for children and teens—from preschool through high school.

Whether you’re craving an Aperol Spritz, an authentic Italian cappuccino, or a good story to take home, SULLALUNA offers a gentle reminder that the spirit of Venice can live anywhere, even in the heart of New York City.