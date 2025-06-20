How to Channel an Italian Summer…Wherever You Are

I want to go to Italy as much as the next person. The idea of drinking a leisurely coffee in a piazza, long afternoon lunches with fresh seafood and chilled wine, the warm Mediterranean breeze, and evening strolls by the sea…it all sounds dreamy.

I was just talking to a friend who got back from a vacation in Italy, and I was practically salivating over her description. Maybe even a little jealous. My immediate instinct was to plot my next trip…

But with my vacation time this summer already spoken for–beween happy celebrations like weddings and time with family and friends on the East Coast, and work commitments–I won’t be heading to Italy this summer.

If this sounds like you, I know it can feel disappointing. And while nothing can truly replace taking a flight to Italy, our mindset is a powerful tool. And with a few intentional choices, you can bring the Italian summer energy into your life, no matter where you are. Think of this as your invitation to cultivate il dolce far niente–the sweetness of doing nothing–even if you’re not on the Amalfi Coast.

Here’s how:

Elongate your mornings : Wake up a little earlier, take a stroll around your neighborhood, sip your coffee outside—even if it’s just your stoop or at a cafe. Leave your phone inside and listen to the sounds of your neighborhood waking up. It’s your mini piazza moment.

Make lunch feel like a ritual : You might not have two hours to spare, but you can step away from your screen. Eat something seasonal and simple—like a tomato salad with olive oil and flaky salt. Sit down while you eat. Better yet, eat outside.

Romanticize your evenings : An evening stroll (or passeggiata) is a beloved Italian tradition for a reason. Get outside after dinner, solo or with a friend, and let yourself unwind. Or bring a little aperitivo (sparkling water or a spritz) to a park or sit outside at a bar and enjoy.

Plan for small pleasures : Make a list of summer joys: maybe it’s reading a book in the grass, fresh strawberries from the farmers’ market, or putting on a cute sundress dress. These simple moments matter. Prioritize and schedule them the way you would a meeting.

Let yourself be: Alleviate the pressure to always be doing something. Rest IS productive too. Whether it's an afternoon nap, journaling, a slow yoga flow, or just sitting without your phone or any other task, give yourself permission to just be. That’s what summer—and your well-being—is really about.

You don’t need to hop on a plane to feel transported. With presence, intention, and a few mindful tweaks, you can infuse your everyday life with the joy, ease, and magic of an Italian summer. Even if you're not in Italy, you can still live like you are.