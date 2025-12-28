Sunday Shop: Paris Packing Favorites

I spent six nights in Paris earlier this month with my mom on a girls’ trip—that was some work and some fun. We had a fabulous time. Of course, given my affinity for clothing, I overpacked—and had zero regrets about that. Below, I’ll share a curated selection of my favorite pieces that I packed for Paris that I think are worth purchasing (that remain available).

I’m Morgan Hines, Appetito’s food and style writer. I have experience covering travel, fashion, food, entertainment, lifestyle, health and fitness and more.

I keep my finger on the pulse of what’s fresh, trending, and classically stylish, working to incorporate those elements into my daily life. Now, through Appetito’s Sunday Shop, I’m ready to share those insights with you.

This is meant to be a casual, quick look, but I’m always happy to expand on inclusions. Feel free to email morgan@morganhines.com if you want more details on any products, restaurants, or experiences—maybe I’ll even write a follow-up piece.

Cheers,

Morgan

@MorganEmHines

Metallic strapless top with split back

This top from Banana Republic offers a timeless, fun vibe and adds a subtle sparkle to any winter trip to the City of Light. I styled the top in Black Metallic with black jeans for a dinner out. It would also pair well with blue jeans, a black slip skirt or a tulle skirt moment.

Mirasculpt Wide-Leg Pant

I’ve actually never loved a pair of black pants more than Miraclesuit’s Mirasculpt Wide-Leg Pant. These pants are perfect for put-together travel days, work and nights out. Between the time on and following our trip, I have worn them for all of the aforementioned occasions. They’re flattering and comfortable. I would venture to call them a wardrobe staple going forward.

Parker Long Sleeve

Grey Bandit’s Parker Long Sleeve is chic and creates interest in any outfit given its asymmetrical bottom hem. Mesh-like with sheer sleeves, it was the perfect top to wear for a dinner out. It’s easy to pack, too, takes up barely any room in a suitcase.

Crescent Moon Mini

Strathberry describes its Crescent Moon Mini as merging “contemporary design with timeless quality” and I’d have to say the description holds. It fits a fair amount (think wallet, phone, keys, lip gloss) and also comes with a strap for easy carrying. The Crescent Music Bar handle is a gorgeous touch to the carefully sculpted piece. Available in three shades—Oat, Black and Oxblood Metallic Foil—this bag is elevated, unique and beautifully crafted.

Wide-Rib Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater

Cashmere is the dreamiest winter material. And J.Crew’s Wide-Rib Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater is a must have whether you’re traveling to Paris or any other city during the colder months. Frankly, I’d call it a top-notch purchase if you’re staying at home, too. Comfortable, classic and high-quality, this sweater is easy to pair with jeans or a skirt. Available in four colorways, it’s also currently on sale.

Delphine Shoulder Bag

I carried the Delphine Shoulder Bag in Studded Leather around Paris nearly every day. It’s the perfect size for gallivanting—it can fit a decent amount and is a comfortable over-the-shoulder bag. It’s on track to become one of my most-used bags. While the Studded Leather is no longer available, J.Crew still has the Delphine Shoulder Bag in Light Sandy Shore, Black and Perfect Chocolate in stock.

Wool-Cashmere Blend Turtleneck Poncho

Also discounted for J.Crew’s End of Season Cashmere Sale, the Wool-Cashmere Blend Turtleneck Poncho is my new favorite travel accessory. Soft to the touch and warm, it’s perfect to tuck in your carry on for chillier moments in flight.

A Chic Classic Black Faux Fur Coat

Full disclosure: I actually forgot this cutie at home but I think it’s still worth discussing. Faux fur seems to be everywhere right now and this option from Lulus offers a versatile take on the trend. It can be worn with a skirt, pants and denim—the list goes on. It’s soft, comfortable and comes at an affordable price point. Plus, it’s part of Lulus’ BOGO sale right now.

Editor’s note: This author also partners with Lulus for content creation purposes.

Prada Sequined Cleo Bag

Through Vivrelle, I borrowed the Prada Sequined Cleo Bag for my trip to Paris and beyond. It’s the perfect piece to add a bit of fun to any look—particularly if you lean into wearing more black in the winter like I do.

Editor’s note: This author partners with Vivrelle for content creation purposes. To receive your first month free use the code “MORGANHINES.”

