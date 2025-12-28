Skip to Content
Appetito home
Appetito dark mode logo
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Lioni Holiday Comforts banner

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Sunday Shop

Sunday Shop: Paris Packing Favorites

Morgan Hines seeks out the best in not only food and drink but style, housewares, and more. Welcome to Appetito’s Sunday Shop!

2:51 PM EST on December 28, 2025

Today's stories are presented by
Lioni Holiday Comforts banner
Lioni ad

Lioni

Lioni is a brand famed for its fresh mozzarella, produced in the United States and loyal to Italian cheese-making traditions. Founded in Italy, the family-owned business moved to Brooklyn in 1980, growing into the eminent source of fresh, whole milk mozzarella cheese, beloved by chefs and home cooks from coast to coast.
Learn More

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

I spent six nights in Paris earlier this month with my mom on a girls’ trip—that was some work and some fun. We had a fabulous time. Of course, given my affinity for clothing, I overpacked—and had zero regrets about that. Below, I’ll share a curated selection of my favorite pieces that I packed for Paris that I think are worth purchasing (that remain available). 

I’m Morgan Hines, Appetito’s food and style writer. I have experience covering travel, fashion, food, entertainment, lifestyle, health and fitness and more.

I keep my finger on the pulse of what’s fresh, trending, and classically stylish, working to incorporate those elements into my daily life. Now, through Appetito’s Sunday Shop, I’m ready to share those insights with you.

This is meant to be a casual, quick look, but I’m always happy to expand on inclusions. Feel free to email morgan@morganhines.com if you want more details on any products, restaurants, or experiences—maybe I’ll even write a follow-up piece.

Cheers,

Morgan

@MorganEmHines

Metallic strapless top with split back

This top from Banana Republic offers a timeless, fun vibe and adds a subtle sparkle to any winter trip to the City of Light. I styled the top in Black Metallic with black jeans for a dinner out. It would also pair well with blue jeans, a black slip skirt or a tulle skirt moment. 

Mirasculpt Wide-Leg Pant 

I’ve actually never loved a pair of black pants more than Miraclesuit’s Mirasculpt Wide-Leg Pant. These pants are perfect for put-together travel days, work and nights out. Between the time on and following our trip, I have worn them for all of the aforementioned occasions. They’re flattering and comfortable. I would venture to call them a wardrobe staple going forward. 

Parker Long Sleeve

Grey Bandit’s Parker Long Sleeve is chic and creates interest in any outfit given its asymmetrical bottom hem. Mesh-like with sheer sleeves, it was the perfect top to wear for a dinner out. It’s easy to pack, too, takes up barely any room in a suitcase.

Crescent Moon Mini

Strathberry describes its Crescent Moon Mini as merging “contemporary design with timeless quality” and I’d have to say the description holds. It fits a fair amount (think wallet, phone, keys, lip gloss) and also comes with a strap for easy carrying. The Crescent Music Bar handle is a gorgeous touch to the carefully sculpted piece. Available in three shades—Oat, Black and Oxblood Metallic Foil—this bag is elevated, unique and beautifully crafted.

Wide-Rib Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater

Cashmere is the dreamiest winter material. And J.Crew’s Wide-Rib Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater is a must have whether you’re traveling to Paris or any other city during the colder months. Frankly, I’d call it a top-notch purchase if you’re staying at home, too. Comfortable, classic and high-quality, this sweater is easy to pair with jeans or a skirt. Available in four colorways, it’s also currently on sale.

Delphine Shoulder Bag

I carried the Delphine Shoulder Bag in Studded Leather around Paris nearly every day. It’s the perfect size for gallivanting—it can fit a decent amount and is a comfortable over-the-shoulder bag. It’s on track to become one of my most-used bags. While the Studded Leather is no longer available, J.Crew still has the Delphine Shoulder Bag in Light Sandy Shore, Black and Perfect Chocolate in stock.

Wool-Cashmere Blend Turtleneck Poncho

Also discounted for J.Crew’s End of Season Cashmere Sale, the Wool-Cashmere Blend Turtleneck Poncho is my new favorite travel accessory. Soft to the touch and warm, it’s perfect to tuck in your carry on for chillier moments in flight.

A Chic Classic Black Faux Fur Coat

Full disclosure: I actually forgot this cutie at home but I think it’s still worth discussing. Faux fur seems to be everywhere right now and this option from Lulus offers a versatile take on the trend. It can be worn with a skirt, pants and denim—the list goes on. It’s soft, comfortable and comes at an affordable price point. Plus, it’s part of Lulus’ BOGO sale right now. 

Editor’s note: This author also partners with Lulus for content creation purposes.

Prada Sequined Cleo Bag

Through Vivrelle, I borrowed the Prada Sequined Cleo Bag for my trip to Paris and beyond. It’s the perfect piece to add a bit of fun to any look—particularly if you lean into wearing more black in the winter like I do.

Editor’s note: This author partners with Vivrelle for content creation purposes. To receive your first month free use the code “MORGANHINES.”

Want to read more from Morgan Hines? Subscribe to her Substack "Getting Dressed for Dinner" and follow her on Instagram.

Today's stories are presented by
Lioni Holiday Comforts banner
Lioni ad

Lioni

Lioni is a brand famed for its fresh mozzarella, produced in the United States and loyal to Italian cheese-making traditions. Founded in Italy, the family-owned business moved to Brooklyn in 1980, growing into the eminent source of fresh, whole milk mozzarella cheese, beloved by chefs and home cooks from coast to coast.
Learn More

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Appetito

Features

10 Years Dry: Hilary Sheinbaum’s Tips for a Dry Start to 2026

Simple alcohol free rituals and NA swaps from a Dry January advocate.

December 29, 2025
Recipes

Fried Caciocavallo Squares Using Lioni Latticini’s Newest Cheese

Appetito's Joanna Moeller shares a recipe for Fried Caciocavallo Squares that is a perfect appetizer for any gathering.

December 28, 2025
Today's stories are presented by

Lioni

Lioni is a brand famed for its fresh mozzarella, produced in the United States and loyal to Italian cheese-making traditions. Founded in Italy, the family-owned business moved to Brooklyn in 1980, growing into the eminent source of fresh, whole milk mozzarella cheese, beloved by chefs and home cooks from coast to coast.
Lioni ad

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Recipes

A Holiday Pasta al Forno Featuring Cheeses from Lioni Latticini

Appetito's Joanna Moeller shares her holiday recipe for Pasta al Forno featuring premium cheeses from Lioni Latticini.

December 24, 2025
News

Appetito Shares a Feast of the Seven Fishes on Good Day New York

Appetito's EIC Andrew Cotto appeared on Good Day New York to share a Feast of the Seven Fishes and to advocate for the embrace by all of Italian cuisine.

December 24, 2025
News

A Chicago Favorite Finds a New Home in Hinsdale at DeNucci’s

Ballyhoo Hospitality brings DeNucci’s Italian American menu, signature pizza, and neighborhood-style dining to Hinsdale, a western suburb of Chicago.

December 24, 2025
Recipes

A Holiday Eggplant Stack with Lioni’s Mozzarella di Bufala

Appetito's Joanna Moeller shares her holiday recipe for a stacked eggplant dish featuring a premium Mozzarella di Bufala.

December 23, 2025
See all posts