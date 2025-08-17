Sunday Shop: Portugal Packing Guide

I spent the first week of August exploring the coast of Portugal on a road trip from Lisbon to Faro with stops along the way in Sintra, Sines, Sagres, Lagos, Carvoeiro and other destinations. I’m already ready to return—the post-vacation blues are real. But, for now, I’ll indulge in memory instead.

Below, I’ll be sharing a bit about what I packed for my trip to Portugal, much of which translates well to summer travels in other parts of the world. I’m including some of what I did bring and some additional pieces I would bring.

I’m Morgan Hines, Appetito’s food and style writer. I have experience covering travel, fashion, food, entertainment, lifestyle, health and fitness, and more.

I keep my finger on the pulse of what’s fresh, trending, and classically stylish, working to incorporate those elements into my daily life. Now, through Appetito’s Sunday Shop, I’m ready to share those insights with you.

This is meant to be a casual, quick look, but I’m always happy to expand on inclusions. Feel free to email morgan@morganhines.com if you want more details on any products, restaurants, or experiences—maybe I’ll even write a follow-up piece.

Cheers,

Morgan

@MorganEmHines

Blue Lagoon One Piece

I always throw multiple swimsuits in my suitcase when there’s a chance beach or pool activities could arise. This trip, I packed this adorable option from Grey Bandit. The color is gorgeous paired with gold detail that feels perfect for tanning (while lathered in SPF, of course) and reading in front of an expanse of the Atlantic Ocean.

Eyelet Midi Dress in Linen-Cotton Blend

If there were a contest for Dreamy Summer Dresses, this Eyelet Midi Dress in Linen-Cotton Blend from J. Crew would win. It’s delicate, lightweight, and oh-so-pretty. Great for hot-weather exploration.

Montauk relaxed sweater

Packing a layer is always a good idea and I pulled J. Crew’s Montauk Relaxed Sweater from my suitcase out multiple nights to toss on over a dress at dinner. The style is timeless and I love how lightweight this option is while still providing a touch of extra warmth when needed.

The Aries Zodiac Pendant Necklace

Jenny Bird’s The Aries Zodiac Pendant Necklace was a great add to my vacation jewelry lineup, layered with my daily jewelry—and it will certainly remain a regular in my necklace rotation. It’s delicate, unique and adds an extra bit of fun to any look whether you’re lounging by the pool or heading to dinner.

Crochet-Panel Mini Dress

Butter yellow has been trending this summer and this mini from J. Crew is a great twist on the trend. This dress is characterized by its paneling and can be worn either with spaghetti straps or strapless. It’s comfortable and cute, perfect for a day on-the-go with flat sandals.

Eyelet Linen Midi Dress

I love a white dress but there’s just something about a linen dress in beige that feels extra special. This tie-back piece from Banana Republic is one that will live in my closet forever. It’s well-made, lightweight and perfect for a hot-weather night out.

Bamboo Mini Straw Tote by Sensi Studio

Summer just isn’t summer without a straw or raffia tote. And the Bamboo Mini Straw Tote by Sensi Studio sold by Banana Republic is so fun to carry. Handmade by artisans in Ecuador, it’s high-quality and roomy. The bag, which is open-topped, easily fits an iPhone, wallet, lipgloss and sunglasses with a case.

Sonny One Piece - Punch

Multiple Mimi Flamingo suits found their way into my suitcase on this trip. The Sonny One Piece in colorway Punch is worth highlighting. The color is so fab for a day spent under the sun. And, like all Mimi Flamingo swimsuits, it is high quality and comfortable.

The Soleil Earrings

Mercer Street has the best summer earrings right now. The Soleil Earrings are Mediterranean sun-inspired and add an element of interest and elegance when paired with a summer sundress.

Mediterranean Earrings in Yellow Gold

Like their sibling Soleil Earrings, Mercer Street’s Mediterranean Earrings in Yellow Gold provide the perfect under-the-sun and by-the-sea touch to any look. Shell-shaped, these will be a summer staple in my closet for years to come.

Eliana

A crossbody bag is a great on-the-go and Brahmin’s Eliana in Sandstorm Alden Road was perfect for bopping around Lisbon. Made with softer, croc-embossed, lightweight leather, it fits a phone, wallet, lipgloss and keys. It has a drawstring closure and an interior pocket with a zipper.

Jenora Embroidered Bustier Midi Dress

Lulus’ Jenora Embroidered Bustier Midi Dress is feminine and flattering. It runs slightly small, according to reviews, and works best for A to C cup sizes. It’s fitted, not flexible and runs to about mid-calf. It’s a great option for a special occasion dinner on vacation. It's available in White and Bright Red.

Editor’s note: This author also works with Lulus in a content creation capacity.

The Handwoven Shoulder Bag

Madewell’s The Handwoven Shoulder Bag is the perfect summer bag in general but it’s also great for a trip to Europe. In colorway Alabaster, it’s spacious, and made with 100% leather. With a seven inch handle drop, it fits easily over a shoulder and has a magnetic closure. Even better, the leather is sourced from a tannery certified by the Leather Working Group, which aims to advance sustainable environmental practices, according to Madewell. I love it paired with Madewell’s Shell and Pearl Bag Charm, which meets the bag charm trend while also feeling timeless.

The Loritas

Recently launched sunglasses brand Lèben Paris 1991 is making a splash—and The Loritas, one of four styles offered by the new brand, have quickly become my pair of the summer. Made with TAC polarized dark lens and heavy Italian acetate, these sunglasses are durable while remaining delicate in appearance. They’re ultra-chic and I can’t stop wearing them.

Scoop Neck One Piece

Skims’ Signature Swim Scoop Neck One Piece is a winner. The design features a scoop neckline, a deep scoop back and medium coverage. It’s comfortable and flattering, with adjustable straps. It does run slightly small based on my experience.

Celandine Tiered Smocked Cutout Mini Dress

A lightweight dress is easy to pack and perfect for city exploration—and this option from Anthropologie checked that box. The Celandine Tiered Smocked Cutout Mini Dress is made with 100% cotton, features a lower back cutout and features a unique print. It can be dressed up or down.

Flat White Striped Ric Rac Tunic

I am working on leveling up my cover-up game at the beach and the Flat White Striped Ric Rac Tunic was a great add to my collection and perfect for vacation in Europe. This option is ageless, timeless and comes in three colorways. Available in XS/S and M/L, it does run large.

Vannah Ivory Linen Crochet Lace Tank Top + Vannah Ivory Linen Crochet Lace Wide-Leg Pants

The Vannah Ivory Linen Crochet Lace Tank Top and the Vannah Ivory Linen Crochet Wide-Leg Pants make the perfect beachside dinner set for vacation. It was a great alternative to a dress (which is always my vacay dinner go-to outfit) and felt unique and fun to wear.

Eva One-Piece Slide Two Buckles

These slides from Mou are adorable for resort hanging. Easy to pop on—and off—they come in a range of colors, with an option for everyone. The brand does recommend drying the shoes if they become wet, so these are more of a wear-to-breakfast and leave-by-your-lounge chair option.

Want to read more from Morgan Hines? Subscribe to her Substack "Getting Dressed for Dinner" and follow her on Instagram.