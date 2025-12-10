Appetito’s Collection of Seasonal Sips, Sweets, and Stories

As the holidays begin to unfold, we pulled together a small collection of Appetito pieces that capture the feeling of the season. From festive sips and cozy desserts to travel notes and Italian traditions, these stories offer a little extra comfort and inspiration for the months ahead.
Holiday Baking and Desserts
Holiday sweets carry a special kind of comfort. These recipes celebrate Italian tradition through layers, fillings, and flavors that make any gathering feel warm and memorable.
This simple rustic Italian apple cake is a tribute to family tradition and memories of Nonna Luigia. Made with tender apple slices, lemon zest, and a soft buttery crumb, it feels like a slice of holiday nostalgia.
Winter Drinks and Cocktails
Seasonal drinks set the tone for holiday celebrations. These cocktails bring Italian spirits and winter flavors together in creative ways that feel celebratory from the first sip.
Our Editor in Chief visits this beloved Brooklyn institution to uncover what makes its sauces and hospitality stand out, from a family run tradition to holiday gift boxes worth sharing with every Italian food lover on your list.
Italian food icon Giada De Laurentiis opens up about her passion for Italy through her Giadzy marketplace, holiday gift ideas, curated Italian products, and ways to bring Italian tradition and inspiration into your season.
From Parma to Louisiana, our contributor reflects on the Italian approach to Christmas, thoughtful gift giving, and how simple seasonal traditions like olive oil and honey capture the spirit of the holidays.
For anyone who loves Italy, food culture, or a good story, this curated Italian reading club guide offers thoughtful book picks that make memorable gifts for loved ones or yourself.
These stories, recipes, cocktails, and inspirations remind us how rich and generous the season can be when viewed through an Italian lens. Whether you are baking something sweet, planning a winter trip, mixing a festive drink, or looking for a thoughtful gift, the pieces in this roundup offer ideas to savor and share. However you celebrate, we hope they bring a little more joy to your season.
