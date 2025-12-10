Skip to Content
Features

Appetito’s Collection of Seasonal Sips, Sweets, and Stories

Seasonal Italian recipes, cocktails, stories, and inspirations from the Appetito archives.

11:00 AM EST on December 10, 2025

As the holidays begin to unfold, we pulled together a small collection of Appetito pieces that capture the feeling of the season. From festive sips and cozy desserts to travel notes and Italian traditions, these stories offer a little extra comfort and inspiration for the months ahead.

Holiday Baking and Desserts

Holiday sweets carry a special kind of comfort. These recipes celebrate Italian tradition through layers, fillings, and flavors that make any gathering feel warm and memorable.

Amarena Millefoglie Cake by Ale Gambini.

“A Thousand Layer” Christmas Cake

This holiday classic layers delicate puff pastry with creamy fillings to create a show-stopping centerpiece dessert perfect for Christmas entertaining and seasonal gatherings.

struffoli

How to Make Your Own Struffoli this Christmas

These bite-sized golden balls of fried dough, glazed in honey and topped with sprinkles and candied cherries, are a joyful Italian Christmas classic.

Nutella Brioche.

Add Nutella Brioche to Your Holiday Table

Rich, soft brioche swirled with creamy Nutella makes this recipe a crowd favorite, bringing warm, chocolate-hazelnut joy to any holiday breakfast or dessert spread.

Nonna’s Homemade Italian Apple Cake

This simple rustic Italian apple cake is a tribute to family tradition and memories of Nonna Luigia. Made with tender apple slices, lemon zest, and a soft buttery crumb, it feels like a slice of holiday nostalgia.

Winter Drinks and Cocktails

Seasonal drinks set the tone for holiday celebrations. These cocktails bring Italian spirits and winter flavors together in creative ways that feel celebratory from the first sip.

Eggnog martini

Cecchi’s Eggnog Martini is On-Trend This Winter

This festive twist on a classic holiday sip from Cecchi’s in NYC’s West Village mixes creamy eggnog with vodka and warm spices for a winter cocktail that tastes like Christmas in a glass,

Montenegro bottle and cocktail

Amaro Montenegro's M+M Cocktail, a Worthy Winter Sip

This cozy seasonal cocktail blends Italian Amaro Montenegro with smoky mezcal and warm winter spices for a spirited drink you can't wait to sip.

Like a Rolling Stone Cocktail

Try Making Dante’s Fall 24 Whiskey Cocktail at Home

Inspired by the distinct flavors of poached pears in red wine, this seasonal whiskey cocktail from Dante in NYC feels perfect for chilly holiday evenings.

Italian Food and Holiday Favorites

Italian cooking brings a special feeling to the season. These stories showcase the flavors, traditions, and dishes that make holiday meals feel warm, generous, and unforgettable.

The sauces of Michael's of Brooklyn and made on site and shipped nationwide.

The Secret to the Sauce of Michael’s of Brooklyn

Our Editor in Chief visits this beloved Brooklyn institution to uncover what makes its sauces and hospitality stand out, from a family run tradition to holiday gift boxes worth sharing with every Italian food lover on your list.

Giada De Laurentiis.

Giada De Laurentiis on the Holidays and Giadzy

Italian food icon Giada De Laurentiis opens up about her passion for Italy through her Giadzy marketplace, holiday gift ideas, curated Italian products, and ways to bring Italian tradition and inspiration into your season.

Nadia Caterina Munno raises an Aperol Spritz with a friend during an event at Campari’s New York headquarters.

The Pasta Queen Is Ready for the Holidays

Italian cooking personality Nadia Caterina Munno shares her favorite fall and holiday cooking traditions, festive dishes she’ll be making for Christmas, and how Italian flavors shape the season.

Stories for the Season

Dried Oregano in a fireplace

Contemplating a Simple Christmas of Olive Oil and Honey

From Parma to Louisiana, our contributor reflects on the Italian approach to Christmas, thoughtful gift giving, and how simple seasonal traditions like olive oil and honey capture the spirit of the holidays.

Celebrating the holidays.

How to Prioritize Your Well-Being During the Holidays

Our wellness expert shares thoughtful tips on how to enjoy the season without stress by setting boundaries, embracing mindful eating, and cultivating gratitude for a calmer holiday experience.

Image of a shelf of Italian books.

An Italian Reading Club Gift Guide

For anyone who loves Italy, food culture, or a good story, this curated Italian reading club guide offers thoughtful book picks that make memorable gifts for loved ones or yourself.

These stories, recipes, cocktails, and inspirations remind us how rich and generous the season can be when viewed through an Italian lens. Whether you are baking something sweet, planning a winter trip, mixing a festive drink, or looking for a thoughtful gift, the pieces in this roundup offer ideas to savor and share. However you celebrate, we hope they bring a little more joy to your season.

