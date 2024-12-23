Add Nutella Brioche to Your Holiday Table

I absolutely LOVE holiday baking . And by holiday baking, I usually make my own panettone, pandoro, cookies, and struffoli . My husband says our apartment becomes a pasticceria. I do get a little carried away…What can I say?

I find baking to be the best antidote for the cold, dark, wintery days. I also find that a good baking project, really takes my mind off of everything. There is something meditative, therapeutic even, about creating a beautiful, delicious baked treat and giving it away.

While baking panettone and pandora are fulfilling and fun, they are more complicated and require a few days. Brioche, on the other hand, is far easier and less time consuming.

Brioche is a light and airy sweetened bread, flavored with a slight hint of citrus. Growing up, we would often have it while visiting relatives in Sicily, served with granita, as breakfast.

I created this Nutella brioche for my niece. She was coming to stay with me on short notice, and I didn’t have the time to bake her an actual panettone with Nutella. So I took my method for brioche, modified it slightly by removing the hint of citrus and adding in some vanilla, and swirled Nutella through.

Don’t be intimidated by working with yeast. It is easier than you think. Just trust the process and have fun with it. This dough will come together in one day. I like to start this dough early in the morning and bake it off later the same night.

I am giving you instructions on how to shape it into a star. If you prefer not to do this, you can simply use this same recipe to make two loaves.

Either way, this makes a gorgeous addition to any holiday table!