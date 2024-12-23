Skip to Content
Appetito home
Appetito dark mode logo
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Bona Furtuna
Recipes

Add Nutella Brioche to Your Holiday Table

A simple, delicious brioche enhanced by creamy Nutella is a great way to bake your way into the holiday season.

9:00 AM EST on December 23, 2024

Nutella Brioche.

Nutella Brioche.

I absolutely LOVE holiday baking. And by holiday baking, I usually make my own panettone, pandoro, cookies, and struffoli. My husband says our apartment becomes a pasticceria. I do get a little carried away…What can I say?

I find baking to be the best antidote for the cold, dark, wintery days. I also find that a good baking project, really takes my mind off of everything. There is something meditative, therapeutic even, about creating a beautiful, delicious baked treat and giving it away.

While baking panettone and pandora are fulfilling and fun, they are more complicated and require a few days. Brioche, on the other hand, is far easier and less time consuming.

Brioche is a light and airy sweetened bread, flavored with a slight hint of citrus. Growing up, we would often have it while visiting relatives in Sicily, served with granita, as breakfast.

I created this Nutella brioche for my niece. She was coming to stay with me on short notice, and I didn’t have the time to bake her  an actual panettone with Nutella.  So I took my method for brioche, modified it slightly by removing the hint of citrus and adding in some vanilla, and swirled Nutella through.

Don’t be intimidated by working with yeast. It is easier than you think. Just trust the process and have fun with it. This dough will come together in one day. I like to start this dough early in the morning and bake it off later the same night.

I am giving you instructions on how to shape it into a star. If you prefer not to do this, you can simply use this same recipe to make two loaves.

Either way, this makes a gorgeous addition to any holiday table!

Nutella Brioche

Nutella Brioche

Recipe by Chiara Montalto Gianinni
0.0 from 0 votes
Servings

8

servings
Prep time

20

minutes
Cooking time

1

hour 

Ingredients

  • For the Brioche

  • 4 tsp. 4 active dry yeast

  • 1 tsp. 1 sugar

  • 1/2 cup 1/2 water

  • 3 3 -1/2 to 4cups 00 or AP flour

  • 1/3 cup 1/3 sugar (you can use 1/2 cup if you like things sweeter)

  • 1 pinch 1 salt

  • 2 envelopes 2 Paneangeli vanillina (or 2 tsp. vanilla extract).

  • 2 2 eggs, room temperature, whisked with a fork

  • 1 1 stick unsalted butter at room temperature softened, cut into small pieces

  • 1/2 cup 1/2 milk, warmed

  • For the Filling

  • 2 cups 2 Nutella

Directions

  • To Make the Dough
  • Proof the yeast in warm water (100-110°F), adding 1 tsp. sugar.
  • Set aside for 10-12 minutes (your yeast should be puffed up; this is how you know it is active).
  • Add dry ingredients to mixer bowl and stir with paddle attachment.
  • Add butter in small pieces.
  • Add in eggs and warm milk (gradually the dough will form; however, you may need to add some more flour).
  • Once a ball of dough has formed, switch to dough hook and knead about 5-7 minutes (or turn it out onto a floured surface and knead by hand about 7-10 minutes, until dough is silky and supple).
  • Place your dough in a large pot or bowl, cover with a tea towel and let rise at least 3-4 hours, or longer, till doubled in size.
  • To Fill and Shape
  • Once dough is doubled in size, turn it out onto a floured surface, punch it down, and knead just for a few seconds.
  • To Shape into a Star
  • Grease the bottom only of a ten-inch spring-form pan (you can also use a pizza pan).
  • Cut dough into 4 equal sized pieces.
  • Roll each of those 4 pieces into a circle (don’t worry about perfection; you want four circles of the same size).
  • Place one circle on your pan and cover the top with Nutella.
  • Place another dough circle on top of the Nutella covered dough circle and cover that second circle with Nutella.
  • Place the third dough circle on top of the second, and cover that with the remaining Nutella.
  • Place 4th circle on top.
  • Place a small glass or a cookie cutter in the center (uou are not actually cutting anything, just marking a circle).
  • Using a scissor, cut triangles around the dough (I usually get 12).
  • Twist each triangle, so you see the Nutella.
  • Let the formed dough rise for another 30 minutes or so.
  • Preheat over to 400°F.
  • Bake about 30 minutes, till done.

Did you make this recipe?

Tag @appetitomagazine on Instagram and hashtag it with #italianfoodanddrink

Like this recipe?

Follow @Appetitomagazine on Pinterest

Follow us on Facebook!

Follow us on Facebook

Already a user?Log in

Thanks for reading!

Register to continue

See all subscription options

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Appetito

Features

The YouTube Stars of “Pasta Grammar” on Their New Cookbook

Eva and Harper, the YouTube stars of "Pasta Grammar" explain the concept of their first cookbook "The Italian Family Kitchen."

December 19, 2024
Recipes

L’Americana’s Saffron Risotto With Lobster for a Luxe Winter Dish

Here’s how to make a lobster risotto dish that’s sure to warm you up on a cold night, courtesy of Manhattan restaurant L’Americana.

December 19, 2024
Recipes

How to Make Your Own Struffoli this Christmas

The YouTube stars of "Pasta Grammar" share the recipe from their new cookbook for the holiday favorite of Struffoli.

December 18, 2024
See all posts