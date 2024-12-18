How to Make Your Own Struffoli this Christmas

If you let your eyes wander across an Italian Christmas table set for dessert, you’ll have a lot to look at, but you will inevitably find yourself fixated on the struffoli.

This dessert is made up of a ton of little fried dough balls, glazed together with honey and decorated with sprinkles and candied cherries. [For a gluten-free struffoli, try Appetito's GF Italian honey balls recipe.] Everyone reaches over, pulls off a ball or two, and snacks away on this addicting treat all night.

Honey is a natural preservative, which explains the origins of this odd dish. Once made, it keeps at room temperature for weeks. Christmas lasts a long time in Italy, so this was a way to have a sweet treat around that lasted for the duration of the feasting period.