Skip to Content
Appetito home
Appetito dark mode logo
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Bona Furtuna
Recipes

How to Make Your Own Struffoli this Christmas

The YouTube stars of "Pasta Grammar" share the recipe from their new cookbook for the holiday favorite of Struffoli.

11:43 AM EST on December 18, 2024

struffoli

Struffoli from Eva & Harper’s cookbook, “The Italian Family Kitchen.”

If you let your eyes wander across an Italian Christmas table set for dessert, you’ll have a lot to look at, but you will inevitably find yourself fixated on the struffoli.

This dessert is made up of a ton of little fried dough balls, glazed together with honey and decorated with sprinkles and candied cherries. [For a gluten-free struffoli, try Appetito's GF Italian honey balls recipe.] Everyone reaches over, pulls off a ball or two, and snacks away on this addicting treat all night.

Honey is a natural preservative, which explains the origins of this odd dish. Once made, it keeps at room temperature for weeks. Christmas lasts a long time in Italy, so this was a way to have a sweet treat around that lasted for the duration of the feasting period.

Struffoli

Struffoli

Recipe by Eva u0026amp; Harper
0.0 from 0 votes
Servings

1 large platter

servings
Prep time

10

minutes
Cooking time

1

hour 

Ingredients

  • 3 1/3 cups (400 g) 3 1/3 all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting

  • 3 large 3 eggs

  • 1 large 1 egg yolk

  • 3-1/2 Tbsp. (45 g) 3-1/2 sugar

  • 4-1/2 Tbsp. (65 g) 4-1/2 lard

  • zest of 1 lemon, grated

  • 1 pinch 1 salt

  • 4 tsp. (20 ml) 4 limoncello (you can use rum), divided

  • peanut oil (or other neutral oil), for frying

  • 1/2 cup (120 ml) 1/2 honey

  • multicolored sprinkles, for decorating

  • candied cherries, for decorating

Directions

  • Pour the flour into a pile on a large, clean work surface.
  • Hollow out the center with your hand.
  • Into the hollow, add the eggs, egg yolk, sugar, lard, lemon zest, salt, and 3 teaspoons (15 ml) of the limoncello.
  • Using your hand, begin mixing the ingredients together while incorporating the surrounding flour into a rough dough.
  • Knead the dough until it is very smooth and uniform.
  • Wrap it in plastic and let it rest at room temperature for 2 hours.
  • Dust a large baking sheet or cutting board with flour.
  • Cut a golf ball-size chunk of dough from the main ball and roll it under your palms into a long snake, about 1 finger in width.
  • Slice this strand into small pieces, about a finger’s width in length.
  • Place these onto the floured baking sheet and repeat until you have used up all the dough.
  • Fill a large, deep pan with about 2 inches (5 cm) of oil and heat to frying temperature. Place 2 or 3 handfuls of dough balls into a fine-mesh strainer, gently shake them to remove any excess flour, and carefully pour them into the oil.
  • Fry, stirring occasionally, until golden.
  • Remove them with a slotted spoon to a paper towel–lined plate to drain.
  • Repeat to fry the remaining dough balls.
  • Add the honey and remaining 1 teaspoon (5 ml) limoncello to a large nonstick pan over medium-low heat.
  • As soon as the honey melts and starts to bubble, pour all the fried dough balls into the pan, stirring and turning constantly with a spatula, cook the struffoli until all the honey has been absorbed by the dough.
  • Turn off the heat and let cool for 1 to 2 minutes before plating.
  • Arrange the struffoli as desired (the simplest way to plate them is in a large pile on a serving platter; if you are feeling fancy, you can also heap them around a cup or jar that can be removed later, to create a ring shape).
  • While the honey is still warm, sprinkle the dessert with sprinkles (if you made a ring shape, wait until the honey has cooled but not completely hardened before carefully removing the center cup).
  • Top the dish with a few well-placed candied cherries.
  • Allow the honey to cool and harden completely before serving.

Did you make this recipe?

Tag @appetitomagazine on Instagram and hashtag it with #italianfoodanddrink

Like this recipe?

Follow @Appetitomagazine on Pinterest

Follow us on Facebook!

Follow us on Facebook

Already a user?Log in

Thanks for reading!

Register to continue

See all subscription options

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Appetito

Features

The YouTube Stars of “Pasta Grammar” on Their New Cookbook

Eva and Harper, the YouTube stars of "Pasta Grammar" explain the concept of their first cookbook "The Italian Family Kitchen."

December 19, 2024
Recipes

L’Americana’s Saffron Risotto With Lobster for a Luxe Winter Dish

Here’s how to make a lobster risotto dish that’s sure to warm you up on a cold night, courtesy of Manhattan restaurant L’Americana.

December 19, 2024
Gift Guide

11 Last-Minute Gift Ideas for Christmas 2024

This one's for the procrastinators. Here are items you can get shipped in time for Christmas with only a week to go!

December 18, 2024
See all posts