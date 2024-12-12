Skip to Content
Struffoli: How to Make Gluten-Free Italian Honey Balls

A sticky and satisfying Neapolitan holiday treat can taste just as sweet when made with gluten-free flour.

9:00 AM EST on December 12, 2024

Gluten-free Struffoli in cups

Cups of gluten-free struffoli. Photo: Justin Patulli

The Christmas season in Italy is a real treat for anyone with a sweet tooth. This is especially true in Naples, where struffoli are a shining star on every family’s holiday table. Essentially sweet pastry dough that is formed into little spheres, deep fried, and then coated with a sticky honey syrup, I like to think of them as a one-bite delight. And while my family isn’t Neapolitan, these treats, sometimes known as Italian honey balls, have become a staple on our menu—I’m sure they’ll be a hit on yours too! 

At first glance, making struffoli can seem like a daunting task, but this couldn’t be further from the truth. This recipe also happens to be gluten-free, ensuring everyone at your table can enjoy them. It’s traditional to arrange them in a wreath shape, giving the dessert extra holiday charm; not to mention the fact that it encourages conviviality when eating them. My recipe calls for the struffoli to be served individually in baking cups, as they make great edible parting gifts and are ideal for buffet-style holiday spreads, but feel free to be creative and arrange them however you like.

As with most gluten-free baking, it’s best to weigh ingredients rather than relying on measuring cups. Using this method will ensure accuracy every time. It may take some getting used to, but after giving it a try, most people never look back. In this recipe, I recommend using an Italian gluten-free flour like Caputo Fioreglut. If you can’t find this blend, make sure to use one that contains guar gum or psyllium fibre, as it will help to mimic the elasticity of regular wheat flour. 

[Note: Appetito may earn commissions from products featured in links to this story.]

Gluten-Free Struffoli

Gluten-Free Struffoli

Recipe by Justin Patulli
0.0 from 0 votes
Servings

8

servings
Prep time

1

hour 

30

minutes
Cooking time

15

minutes

Ingredients

  • 8.9 ounces 8.9 (250 g) gluten-free flour

  • 1.8 ounces 1.8 (50 g) sugar

  • 0.9 ounces 0.9 (25 g) butter

  • 3/4 tsp 3/4 (3 g) baking powder

  • 2 2 eggs

  • Pinch salt

  • 2 tsp 2 limoncello

  • Zest of a lemon

  • 10.6 ounces 10.6 (300 grams) honey

  • Colored sprinkles

  • 15 ounces 15 (425 grams) avocado, sunflower, or safflower oil

Directions

  • In a large bowl, whisk the eggs and sugar until smoothly combined. Then mix in the lemon zest, limoncello, and a pinch of salt. Next add the softened butter.
  • Slowly start incorporating the flour and baking powder, eventually working the mixture with your hands into a smooth dough.
  • Form the dough into a ball and cover with plastic wrap, leaving it to chill in the refrigerator for one hour. Remove the dough from the refrigerator and wait 10 minutes before working it.
  • Divide the dough into eight pieces and roll into thin, long strips with your palms. They should be approximately 1/2 inch (or 1 cm) in thickness. Don’t worry if the dough cracks; be patient and keep rolling!
  • With a knife or bench scraper, cut the strips into small, evenly-sized pieces. Then roll them into small balls and place on a cloth-lined baking tray. To prevent them from sticking, be sure to keep them spaced apart, but avoid adding extra flour.
  • On medium heat, bring the oil to approximately 375 F (190 F). Begin frying the struffoli in small batches, regularly mixing them with a slotted spoon to ensure they cook evenly. They should be golden brown, which usually takes 2-3 minutes per batch.
  • Remove the struffoli from the oil and allow them to rest on a baking tray lined with a paper towel to absorb any excess oil.
  • Meanwhile, in a large saucepan, melt the honey until it reaches the boiling point. Then remove it from the heat and begin adding the cooled struffoli to the honey mixture, ensuring they are evenly coated.
  • With a spoon, distribute the struffoli into paper baking cups and decorate with sprinkles. You can also top them with candied cherries or chopped nuts like almonds. Allow them to rest and wait several hours (or even a day) before serving.

