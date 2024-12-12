Struffoli: How to Make Gluten-Free Italian Honey Balls

The Christmas season in Italy is a real treat for anyone with a sweet tooth. This is especially true in Naples, where struffoli are a shining star on every family’s holiday table. Essentially sweet pastry dough that is formed into little spheres, deep fried, and then coated with a sticky honey syrup, I like to think of them as a one-bite delight. And while my family isn’t Neapolitan, these treats, sometimes known as Italian honey balls, have become a staple on our menu—I’m sure they’ll be a hit on yours too!

At first glance, making struffoli can seem like a daunting task, but this couldn’t be further from the truth. This recipe also happens to be gluten-free, ensuring everyone at your table can enjoy them. It’s traditional to arrange them in a wreath shape, giving the dessert extra holiday charm; not to mention the fact that it encourages conviviality when eating them. My recipe calls for the struffoli to be served individually in baking cups, as they make great edible parting gifts and are ideal for buffet-style holiday spreads, but feel free to be creative and arrange them however you like.

As with most gluten-free baking, it’s best to weigh ingredients rather than relying on measuring cups. Using this method will ensure accuracy every time. It may take some getting used to, but after giving it a try, most people never look back. In this recipe, I recommend using an Italian gluten-free flour like Caputo Fioreglut. If you can’t find this blend, make sure to use one that contains guar gum or psyllium fibre, as it will help to mimic the elasticity of regular wheat flour.

