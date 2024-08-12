Butter Cookies From the New Cookbook, Dolci!

This butter cookies recipe is excerpted from Renato Poliafito's new cookbook, Dolci! American Baking With an Italian Accent (Knopf). Read our related interview with Poliafito, the son of Sicilian immigrants who became a baker and then a restaurateur, with a bakery and café, Ciao, Gloria, in Prospect Heights, Brooklyn, and a new market and restaurant soon opening across the street, Pasta Night.
Where would an Italian cookie tray be without these? After the ubiquitous tri-color cookie, these might be the most iconic fixture of Italian American bakeries, found in an array of guises: rounds with a candied cherry in the middle, or dyed pink or green and in the shape of a leaf. This straightforward version has always been my favorite. Two buttery cookies sandwich a raspberry jam filling, then the tip of the cookie gets dipped in chocolate and covered in rainbow sprinkles. (This qualifies as “straightforward” in Italian American baking.) Once you get this cookie base down pat, feel free to play with shapes, colors, fillings, and toppings to load up your own personal cookie tray.
From DOLCI! by Renato Poliafito with Casey Elsass. Copyright © 2024 by Renato Poliafito. Excerpted by permission of Alfred A. Knopf, a division of Penguin Random House LLC. All rights reserved. No part of this excerpt may be reproduced or reprinted without permission in writing from the publisher.