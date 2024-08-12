Butter Cookies From the New Cookbook, Dolci!

This butter cookies recipe is excerpted from Renato Poliafito's new cookbook, Dolci! American Baking With an Italian Accent (Knopf). Read our related interview with Poliafito, the son of Sicilian immigrants who became a baker and then a restaurateur, with a bakery and café, Ciao, Gloria, in Prospect Heights, Brooklyn, and a new market and restaurant soon opening across the street, Pasta Night.

Dolci!, a new cookbook by Renato Poliafito.

Where would an Italian cookie tray be without these? After the ubiquitous tri-color cookie, these might be the most iconic fixture of Italian American bakeries, found in an array of guises: rounds with a candied cherry in the middle, or dyed pink or green and in the shape of a leaf. This straightforward version has always been my favorite. Two buttery cookies sandwich a raspberry jam filling, then the tip of the cookie gets dipped in chocolate and covered in rainbow sprinkles. (This qualifies as “straightforward” in Italian American baking.) Once you get this cookie base down pat, feel free to play with shapes, colors, fillings, and toppings to load up your own personal cookie tray.

Servings 30* servings Prep time 45 minutes Cooking time 30 minutes Ingredients 355 grams 355 2 ½ cups all-purpose flour

2 grams 2 ½ teaspoon Fine sea salt

3 grams 3 ½ teaspoon Baking powder

225 grams 225 16 tablespoons Unsalted butter, at room temperature

150 grams 150 ¾ cup Granulated sugar

2 Large 2 eggs, at room temperature

5 grams 5 1 teaspoon Pure vanilla extract

170 grams 170 ½ cup Raspberry preserves

225 grams 225 8 ounces Dark chocolate, chopped

25 grams 25 2 tablespoons Rainbow sprinkles Directions Preheat the oven to 350°F (180°C) and set racks in the upper and lower thirds. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper.

In a medium bowl, whisk the flour, salt, and baking powder.

In a stand mixer fitted with the paddle, combine the butter and sugar. Beat on high until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Add the eggs one at a time, followed by the vanilla, and mix until incorporated, stopping to scrape the sides as needed. Reduce the speed to medium and continue mixing until well combined and fluffy. Add the flour mixture in two parts and mix, stopping to scrape the sides as needed. Increase the speed to high for 30 seconds for a final mix.

Transfer the dough into a pastry bag fitted with a large star tip. Pipe the dough onto the prepared baking sheets in strips 21/2 inches (6 cm) long with 2 inches (5 cm) between the cookies. Refrigerate for 20 minutes to chill before baking.

Bake until the edges are golden brown, 15 to 20 minutes, switching racks and rotating the sheets halfway through. Let the cookies cool on the baking sheets for 5 minutes, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely. Reserve the lined baking sheets.

Flip half of the cookies so that the flat sides are facing up. Transfer the raspberry preserves to a small piping bag fitted with a small round tip. Pipe a thin line down the center of the flat-side up cookies, about 1/2 teaspoon per cookie. Top with the remaining cookies to sandwich, pressing gently so the jam doesn’t spill out.

Fill a medium saucepan with 1 inch (2.5 cm) of water and bring to a simmer over medium heat. Set a medium bowl over the saucepan, making sure the bowl doesn’t touch the water. Add the chopped dark chocolate to the bowl and use a silicone spatula to stir occasionally as the chocolate melts. Remove the bowl from the saucepan. Dip one end of the cookies in the chocolate at a 45- degree angle. Immediately sprinkle the chocolate with rainbow sprinkles, then arrange on the lined baking sheets to set, about 30 minutes at room temperature or 10 minutes in the refrigerator.

The butter cookies can be stored in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 5 days. Notes Recipe makes approximately 30 cookies.

From DOLCI! by Renato Poliafito with Casey Elsass. Copyright © 2024 by Renato Poliafito. Excerpted by permission of Alfred A. Knopf, a division of Penguin Random House LLC. All rights reserved. No part of this excerpt may be reproduced or reprinted without permission in writing from the publisher.