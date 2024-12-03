How to Make Ciambelline Al Vino, Italian Wine Cookies

Italian wine cookes, or Ciambelline al vino, are simple, rustic treats from traditional Roman cuisine.

Made without butter or eggs, they're crafted from a basic dough of flour, sugar,

wine, oil, and a pinch of yeast. The dough is shaped into small rings sprinkled with sugar then baked until golden and crumbly with a caramelized surface. They can be enjoyed plain or dipped in wine or liquor. Note that the alcohol evaporates during baking, making them suitable for all ages.

In Italian, "Ciambelline" translates to "small donuts," and the shape of these wine cookies resembles that of a miniature donut!

They are often given as gifts during the Christmas season, but they are available in many central Italian bakeries throughout the year. When sealed correctly, they stay fresh for several days and are vegan-friendly, as they contain no animal products.