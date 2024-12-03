Skip to Content
How to Make Ciambelline Al Vino, Italian Wine Cookies

Learn how to make a traditional Roman cookie that resemble small doughnuts and are often given as holiday gifts.

December 3, 2024

Ciambelline al vino.

Italian wine cookes, or Ciambelline al vino, are simple, rustic treats from traditional Roman cuisine.

Made without butter or eggs, they're crafted from a basic dough of flour, sugar,
wine, oil, and a pinch of yeast. The dough is shaped into small rings sprinkled with sugar then baked until golden and crumbly with a caramelized surface. They can be enjoyed plain or dipped in wine or liquor. Note that the alcohol evaporates during baking, making them suitable for all ages.

In Italian, "Ciambelline" translates to "small donuts," and the shape of these wine cookies resembles that of a miniature donut!

They are often given as gifts during the Christmas season, but they are available in many central Italian bakeries throughout the year. When sealed correctly, they stay fresh for several days and are vegan-friendly, as they contain no animal products.

Ciambelline Al Vino

Recipe by Manuela Donatone
0.0 from 0 votes
Servings

8

servings
Prep time

30

minutes
Cooking time

20

minutes

Ingredients

  • 2 cups 2 all-purpose flour

  • 1/2 cup 1/2 olive oil

  • 1/2 cup 1/2 red wine

  • 1/2 cup 1/2 granulated sugar, plus 3-4 tablespoons for coating

  • 1 tsp. 1 baking powder

  • 3 tbsp. 3 Sambuca liquor (or 1 tsp. of anise extract)

  • 1 pinch 1 salt

  • 1/3 cup 1/3 chopped hazelnuts (or walnut or almonds)

Directions

  • In a large mixing bowl, combine the flour, sugar, salt, baking powder. Mix everything together well.
  • Create a well in the center of the dry ingredients and pour in the oil, wine and Sambuca.
  • Stir with a spoon to begin incorporating the liquids into the flour mixture.
  • Once the liquids are absorbed, gather the dough into a ball using your hands (if it's too sticky, sprinkle in a bit more flour, a teaspoon at a time).
  • Mix in the chopped nuts and knead for an additional minute (be careful not to overwork the dough, and don't worry about making it perfectly smooth; it should look slightly crumbly).
  • Cover the dough with plastic wrap and let it rest for about 15 minutes at room temperature.
  • Preheat your oven to 350°F (180°C).
  • Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set it aside.
  • After the dough has rested, divide it into bout 1 oz. portions.
  • Roll each piece into a short "snake" (about 8-inch long) using the palm of one hand.
  • Then shape it into a ring, like a donut shape, and press both ends to hold them together.
  • Pour some sugar on a dish.
  • Roll each shaped donut in the sugar, making sure it’s coated evenly on all sides.
  • Arrange them on the prepared baking sheet.
  • Bake the ciambelline in the preheated oven for 20 minutes.
  • Remove the ciambelline from the oven and let them cool for at least 1 hour before serving.

