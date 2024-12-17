Try Making Dante’s Fall 24 Whiskey Cocktail at Home

Just before Thanksgiving, I sat down at Dante West Village as evening fell across Manhattan to try some of their specialty autumn cocktails.

Unsurprisingly, the drinks were all quite good. But one stood out. The Fall 24 offers a delicious balance of warming flavors unlike any combination I’d tried before. I was infatuated.

Renato Tonelli, beverage training director at Dante, is the cocktail’s creator. The inspiration for the drink came from a seasonal classic “poached pears in red wine,” he tells Appetito.

“I think the flavor pairing of red wine, fall spices, and pear would be delicious in a drink, so I wanted to recreate it,” Tonelli says. “The Penicillin and NY Sour cocktails seemed like the perfect drinks to integrate these flavors into, and what I ended up with was a mashup of both of them but with pear as the star of the drink.”

The Fall 24 is on Dante’s menu through the end of the year, but it’s worth drinking through the winter. Luckily, Dante shared the recipe for the Fall 24 with Appetito so readers can have the drink at home, even when it leaves the New York hotspot’s menu—logo stamp not included.