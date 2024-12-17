Skip to Content
Cocktails

Try Making Dante’s Fall 24 Whiskey Cocktail at Home

The revered New York City restaurant and bar takes inspiration from a seasonal classic, poached pears in red wine, for a warming cocktail.

1:43 PM EST on December 17, 2024

Dante Fall 2024 cocktail with pomegranates

Dante’s Fall 2024 cocktail takes inspiration from the seasonal drink of poached pears in red wine.

Just before Thanksgiving, I sat down at Dante West Village as evening fell across Manhattan to try some of their specialty autumn cocktails. 

Unsurprisingly, the drinks were all quite good. But one stood out. The Fall 24 offers a delicious balance of warming flavors unlike any combination I’d tried before. I was infatuated.

Renato Tonelli, beverage training director at Dante, is the cocktail’s creator. The inspiration for the drink came from a seasonal classic “poached pears in red wine,” he tells Appetito.

“I think the flavor pairing of red wine, fall spices, and pear would be delicious in a drink, so I wanted to recreate it,” Tonelli says. “The Penicillin and NY Sour cocktails seemed like the perfect drinks to integrate these flavors into, and what I ended up with was a mashup of both of them but with pear as the star of the drink.”

The Fall 24 is on Dante’s menu through the end of the year, but it’s worth drinking through the winter. Luckily, Dante shared the recipe for the Fall 24 with Appetito so readers can have the drink at home, even when it leaves the New York hotspot’s menu—logo stamp not included.

Dante's Fall 24 Cocktail

Dante's Fall 24 Cocktail

Recipe by Renato Tonelli
5.0 from 2 votes
Servings

1

servings
Prep time

30

minutes
Cooking time

0

minutes

Ingredients

  • Macallan 12 Double Oak 1oz

  • St George Spiced Pear .5oz

  • Lillet Blanc .25oz Honey Ginger Syrup* (2:1) .25oz Citric Acid* .15oz

  • Clarified Pear Juice* .75oz

  • Cabernet Sauvignon Float .5oz

Directions

  • Combine all of the ingredients, except for the red wine.
  • Keep in a freezer until freezing cold.
  • When ready to serve, pour the batched cocktail into a glass with a large ice block. (You can logo stamp the ice block in advance).
  • Then, carefully and slowly pour the red wine directly on top of the ice block. If you do it slow enough, the red wine should float on top of the cocktail, creating a layered effect.
  • Garnish the cocktail with a thin slice of pear and place on top of the rim of the glass. Garnish everything with some grated nutmeg and serve.

