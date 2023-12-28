Dante’s Spiced Cranberry Spritz is a Perfect Winter Drink

The official holiday season may be winding down, but winter has just begun. And Dante has just the thing to add a sparkle to any upcoming seasonal dinners or festivities: a delicious Spiced Cranberry Spritz.

The famed New York City bar and cafe, which originally opened its doors more than a century ago on Macdougal Street, is currently serving the spritz, crafted by Renato Tonelli, Dante’s beverage training director. It debuted earlier this year and Dante plans to keep the option on its menu for months to come.

Tonelli designed the drink with his sister’s nuptials in mind.

"The true story is that my sister wanted me to come up with some cocktails for her wedding. It was in November during beautiful fall weather upstate (New York),” Tonelli says.

He wanted to create an easy, low-ABV spritz that would encapsulate the season’s essence. “Dried cranberries became my first choice for how well they work with Aperol,” he says.

While you can still order the official cocktail at its New York City locations in SoHo and the West Village, Dante has shared the recipe with Appetito for those who would like to give it a whirl at home.

The recipe requires planning ahead to infuse the Aperol with cranberries, but the result is so delicious. And while Dante uses cranberry juice made in-house, Ocean Spray or other store-bought juice can be implemented as a substitute.

Dante's Spiced Cranberry Spritz







0 from 0 votes Recipe by Renato Tonelli Servings 1 servings Prep time 5 minutes Cooking time 0 minutes Ingredients 1 oz. 1 Aperol (dry cranberry infusion )

0.5 oz. 0.5 Dante cranberry juice

3 oz. 3 Chandon (sparkling wine) Directions To make the dry cranberry infusion for a batch of spritzes, put 33 oz Aperol and 3.5 oz of dried cranberries in an airtight container. Allow it to sit for 2 to 3 days at room temperature. Drain through a coffee filter or cloth.

Then, combine the ingredients to create the cocktail.

*Prep time doesn't include infusing the Aperol with cranberry, which requires at least two days.