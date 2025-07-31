Skip to Content
Scampi in Philadelphia Goes “New Jersey Italian” in August

The August Tasting Menu from Scampi features New Jersey Italian American red and white tablecloth classics.

9:00 AM EDT on July 31, 2025

The exterior of Scampi in Philadelphia.

The exterior of Scampi in Philadelphia.

Grab your favorite bottle and pick up the crew: the new menu at Scampi just dropped. At a little over six months old since opening in December 2024, Scampi is the BYOB supper club spot in the Queen Village Neighborhood of Philadelphia.

Scampi hosts a series of lively and exiting dinner parties where Chef Liz Grothe and her crew want everyone to feel like they can kick back, relax, and enjoy a bottle (or two) of wine with family and friends to taste different regions of Italy with each month’s featured menu.

Chef Liz Grothe of Scampi. Photo by Mike Prince.
Chef Liz Grothe of Scampi. Photo by Mike Prince.

June saw flavors from Cagliari Sardegna (featuring the Culurgiones that got a mention in Bon Appetit’s roundup of Best New Restaurants in 2024); July traveled to Sicily, and now, for August, Chef Liz is bringing it back home with a “New Jersey August, based on a true story.”

According to Chef Liz, “Our scope at Scampi is the entire Italian diaspora, so it makes a lot of sense to talk about the story of Italian Americans in New Jersey. I was born and raised in Oklahoma, and even there we understood New Jersey to be largely Italian.”

The classic tiramisu at Scampi in Philadelphia. Photo by Ashley Gellman.
The classic tiramisu at Scampi in Philadelphia. Photo by Ashley Gellman.

The menu will include Caesar toast, fried calamari with pepperoni and pepperoncini, shrimp scampi, eggplant parm, and Sunday Gravy with brasciole, meatball, and sausage. A traditional and nostalgic dessert cart will make its rounds, offering Chef Liz’s unique twist on tiramisu, refreshing lemon sorbet, and the iconic rainbow cookie.

Scampi is located at 617 South 3rd Street and is open for dinner, Wednesday through Saturday. The restaurant features 26 seats, a four-seat counter, and an outdoor patio for private dinners and other food-focused events. Reservations can be booked here on Open Table.

