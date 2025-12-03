Win-Win! The Gift of Appetito Is also a Gift to Appetito

Yes, gifts are great. This is especially true during the holidays, but also year-round on special occasions or just to make someone’s day. Who doesn’t love when a box arrives with their name on it?

With this in mind, just in time for the holidays, Appetito is introducing our inaugural “Gift Box” in conjunction with our generous friends at Bona Furtuna and Baldoria Spirits .

The combined retail value of all four items is over $80. The cost for the Appetito Gift Box (including shipping / handling) is $49.99. (Yes. You read that correctly).

What You Get:

Bona Furtuna “Everyday” Extra Virgin Olive Oil (500ml): 100% organic, cold-pressed from Sicilian heirloom olives. The olive oil is bright and balanced, with a peppery finish. It’s perfect for everyday cooking.

Bona Furtuna "Everyday" Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

Bona Furtuna’s Pesto Trapanese (5 oz. jar): Sicily’s version of pesto is made with local and organic tomatoes, almonds, garlic, basil, Pecorino cheese and olive oil. Pour it over a pound of pasta and enjoy!

Bona Furtuna Pesto Trapanese.

Bona Furtuna’s Classic Cantucci Biscotti (1/2 lb. bag): Organic Italian cookies, made from Tuscan almonds, are perfect as dessert, snack or dunked in your morning caffè.

Classic Cantucci Biscotti from Bona Furtuna.

Baldoria Handbook Piemonte: From one of the region’s most renowned spirits makers comes a collection of local culinary recipes paired with cocktails and wines from Piemonte. Created for the culinary enthusiast, the adventurous home chef, and the weekend bartender, this collection features simple yet flavorful recipes that are easy to prepare.

The Baldoria Handbook Piemonte.

Clearly our friends at Bona Furtuna and Baldoria Spirits are interested in supporting Appetito’s mission to champion all aspects of Italian cuisine while creating an inclusive, supportive community. One way for you to support us is through purchase* of the Appetito Gift Box this holiday season and year-round.

We really appreciate it!

Buon Appetito!

*How to Purchase the Gift Box: Follow this subscription link: Appetito | Products . Select the “Grande” package. Prepare to make someone very happy and be happy knowing you're supporting a small business that fosters community in the Italian cuisine/lifestyle space. Grazie!

Any questions whatsoever during the process or to arrange a bulk order, please contact our Editor-in-Chief, Andrew Cotto: andrew@appetitomagazine.com.