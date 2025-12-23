Inside the Newly Opened Hotel Calimala Milano

Reflecting the soul of the city it inhabits, Hotel Calimala Milano, located in the Porta Venezia district of Milan, has fashion on its mind and hospitality in its heart. Set in the 1960s showroom of Jannelli & Volpi, an iconic Italian wallpaper company, Hotel Calimala is confidently stylish, echoing the city’s love for design. Details are intentional, with furniture, lighting, and art custom-designed for the property. Yet behind the chic aesthetic is hospitality that feels warm and personal, creating an environment that is both inviting and comfortable.

First impressions

The ground floor bar and seating area at Hotel Calimala. Photo credit: Itamar Ginsburg

Walking into Calimala, I was greeted by friendly front desk staff and immediately caught a glimpse of what the hotel has to offer. The ground floor espresso bar faces a sleek seating area that opens into an outdoor space accessible from the street. Check-in was smooth, and the hotel offers a voucher for a welcome drink - a thoughtful touch, especially after a long flight.

The neighborhood

This new four-star boutique hotel is located on Via Melzo 7, a street that feels removed from crowds yet is centrally located. The immediate area comes alive at night with many restaurants and bars lining the street, with multiple café options for breakfast. Two of my favorites were Egalite, a French boulangerie with an impressive array of homemade pastries, and Ammu, a Sicilian pasticceria on Piazza Santa Francesca Romana, offering cannoli and cornetto finished à la minute with your filling of choice at very reasonable prices.

Across the street from Ammu, the red line tram 9, dating to the 1920s and an experience in itself, connects you to the central station to other Italian cities or to Malpensa Airport. Linate Airport is a short taxi ride away. The Porta Venezia metro stop is a few minutes’ walk or a quick ride to the Duomo, while Corso Buenos Aires, the area’s main shopping street, is easily reachable on foot.

Design and personality

The hotel embodies Milanese design sensibility. Floors are crafted from locally sourced black marble terrazzo that command attention, and interiors finished with glossy Italian walnut wood and pops of red and orange that add vibrancy. Clean lines and floor to ceiling windows make the public and private spaces feel airy. The ambiance is stylish without being intimidating.

The room experience

A premium suite with custom furnishings and natural light. Photo credit: Itamar Ginsburg

Calimala has 88 rooms, including premium suites, and some with balconies overlooking an indoor courtyard. Beds are comfortable and the rooms are quiet enough to truly rest. Lighting is generous, both from the floor to ceiling windows and the custom fixtures that can be controlled from a smart lighting panel at either the entrance door or by the bed. Needless to say, doing your makeup in front of the mirror will not be a dimly lit affair (unless you want it to be).

My room was well equipped with a smart TV, minibar, personal espresso machine (this is Italy, after all), desk, and seating area. The bathroom was comfortable, featuring excellent water pressure in the rain shower, plush towels, and generous bath products that felt luxurious on the skin. Storage came in the form of an open closet with drawers, which I personally prefer.

Food, drinks and social spaces

A relaxed breakfast featuring classic Italian staples. Photo credit: Dor Sharon

The breakfast buffet, served on the fifth floor at FIVE with indoor and outdoor seating, offers classic continental options with eggs cooked à la minute in any style you choose. The rooftop bar, with city views and a poolside menu, is ideal for unwinding and socializing. Room service is available late into the night, and the ground floor espresso bar offers a relaxed space for coffee, wines, and aperitivo bites.

The boutique details

The rooftop pool with sweeping views of the Milan skyline. Photo credit: Itamar Ginsburg

Calimala shines in its small touches. The welcome drink, the in-room minibar stocked with complimentary water, soft drinks, and snacks that are restocked daily, and the chocolate placed by your pillow at night with a note wishing you “buonanotte” are thoughtful touches throughout the stay. The salon-quality hair dryer was my favorite amenity.

One of the few hotels in Milan with a rooftop pool, Calimala is the kind of place you do not just sleep in but linger in and enjoy. Watching the sunset over the Milanese skyline with a well crafted cocktail in hand captures the hotel’s design-meets-hospitality ethos.

Staff and service style

Service is professional and friendly. Staff are happy to share local recommendations, and you feel genuinely welcomed throughout your stay.