When most people imagine Italy, they envision golden wheat fields and bountiful spreads of pizza and pasta. It almost seems like a nightmare destination for celiacs, but this couldn’t be further from the truth. Italians love eating and gathering at the table with their loved ones, which is why excluding anyone from joining in on this sacred practice is non-negotiable; neither is compromising on taste and quality.

Milan is a trendsetting city and boasts a vibrant culinary scene, including gluten-free. Italy’s second largest city is home to a wide selection of restaurants certified by the AIC (Associazione Italiana Celiachia), which is an organization that trains and certifies establishments to offer safe conditions for celiac diners. Anyone headed to the country’s financial and fashion capital will not want to miss out on this precious guide of where to eat gluten-free in Milan. Buon appetito!

Peperino e Milano

Experience a taste of authentic Neapolitan pizza in the heart of Milan at Peperino e Milano. This gluten-free pizza topped with pistachios is a masterpiece to both the eyes and palate! Photo: Peperino e Milano.

At Peperino e Milano, diners can enjoy authentic Neapolitan pizza in the heart of the hip Porta Garibaldi neighborhood. This pizzeria is owned by a Naples native, something that’s evident in the quality of its pizzas; available in both gluten-free and wheat-based versions. And while it can be challenging to deliver a good gluten-free pizza crust, these pizzaioli are true masters. My favorite is their Napoli, which is a classic Margherita with the addition of anchovies.

Those looking for a more health-conscious option will be delighted to know that the pizzeria has recently introduced a whole-grain gluten-free pizza to its menu. Meanwhile, those craving something other than pizza needn’t worry because there are plenty of other options on the menu, like spaghetti alle vongole and ziti alla genovese. If you plan to visit for dinner – especially on a Friday or Saturday – be sure to make reservations ahead of time as this place is always full!

Bistrò

A slice of gluten-free tradition. Enjoy classics like Torta della Nonna at Bistró, a must-visit in Milan for an entirely gluten-free experience. Photo: Justin Patulli.

Situated between Sant’Ambrogio and the Duomo, Bistrò is a restaurant with delicious food and plenty of charm. An entirely gluten-free venue, this place will please the palates of celiacs and wheat-eaters alike. The chefs here make a great cotoletta alla milanese, along with other dishes like ravioli con ragù and even Roman dishes like cacio e pepe.

My favorite item on the menu is their torta della nonna, made nearby at their very own pastry shop. This classic Italian cake features a pastry crust filled with custard and topped with pine nuts and powdered sugar; an absolute delight. And in true Milan fashion, Bistrò also offers brunch, which speaks to the city’s spirit of embracing international culinary concepts. Lastly, this is an excellent spot for gluten-free folks to get in on the coveted aperitivo ritual, without the fear of getting sick.

PanPerMe

If you’re craving something savory or sweet, PanPerMe is the perfect spot for a snack or casual meal. Located a few stops from the Duomo aboard Milan’s famous yellow tram, this whimsical café is a popular choice among celiacs and with good reason! Their offerings include a wide assortment of pastries, including Italian classics like cornetti, crostata, and tiramisu, along with North American favorites like muffins.

PanPerMe also offers robust options with their brunch menu that includes New York, London, Oslo, and Milan-inspired pairings. Whether it’s bacon and eggs or a salmon and cream cheese sandwich, there’s something for all palates. They also have other savory choices like quiche, focaccia, and pizza al taglio. Regardless of what you order at this café, you’re bound to love it!

Risotteria Melotti

When in Milan, do as the Milanese do! Savor delicious risotto, a naturally gluten-free classic and comfort food, from the celiac-friendly Risotteria Melotti in the vibrant Navigli District. Photo: Justin Patulli.

Milan and much of northern Italy has a stronger affinity for rice than pasta and Risotteria Melotti is a perfect example. With several restaurants in Italy, this chain is a must-visit for anyone who loves risotto, which happens to be one of Milan’s most treasured dishes. Immersed in the lively Navigli District – famed for its canals – and steps from the Porta Genova metro station, it has a cozy vibe and a wide choice of risotti.

From saffron, radicchio, and black truffles to amatriciana and cacio e pepe, there is no shortage of creativity on their menu. Plus, they have rice-based antipasti and desserts, all equally delicious and entirely gluten-free. The only pitfall of this place is deciding what to order, which is why I always make sure to visit at least twice!

Cantina Piemontese

A five-minute stroll from the Duomo, Cantina Piemontese is nothing short of elegant. This restaurant celebrates the flavors of neighboring Piedmont – one of Italy’s heartland regions of gourmet cuisine. For gluten-free folks, it can sometimes be tough finding upscale venues, but this one delivers plenty of sophistication with dark wood tones and brick features. It also has a leafy garden that makes for an intimate reprieve from Milan’s big city bustle. And though I could continue praising the restaurant’s character, its menu is equally deserving!

To start, gluten-free diners should consider antipasti like the peperone ripieno alla Piemontese, a classic dish from Piedmont consisting of a bell pepper stuffed with an anchovy, tuna, and caper mixture. When it comes to their first courses, an array of mouth-watering pastas featuring hearty ragus and porcini mushrooms await. Meanwhile, second courses include classics like carpaccio, Fassona beef sirloin steak, and vitello tonnato, to name a few. Last, but not least, wine connoisseurs should definitely make Cantina Piemontese a stop on their itinerary; it boasts a collection of over 600 labels!

GluFree Bakery

Step into GluFree Bakery and discover a celiac’s paradise. This Milan gem offers a wide array of gluten-free treats, like freshly-baked cornetti and crispy fried arancini. Photo: GluFree Bakery.

A short metro ride from the Duomo – two stops – is GluFree Bakery, best described as every celiac’s dream. As its name indicates, this café is one hundred percent gluten-free. Its bright and casual ambience makes it an ideal spot for a quick breakfast, lunch, or snack break. Here, one can enjoy a frothy cappuccino accompanied by a sweet treat like custard-filled cornetti or cannoli.

On the other hand, those with a savory palate are spoiled for choice with options like arancini, panzerotti, and sandwiches made with artisanal-style breads and cornetti. Finally, those who love panettone will definitely want to visit this cafe during the Christmas period to get a taste of their artisanally-made panettone. The GluFree Bakery team makes it possible for celiacs in the Milan area to enjoy a slice of this treasured Italian holiday season staple.

Grom

Anyone who has been to Italy and loves gelato has probably visited Grom, and yet, few realize that this chain is entirely gluten-free! From their wide assortment of gelato and sorbet flavors to their cones and toppings, everything here is safe for celiacs. Founded in 2003, Grom values the use of high quality ingredients in its products, which means you won’t find any artificial flavors or colors. This makes it simply impossible to select the wrong flavor of gelato.

Custard lovers should go for their crema come una volta flavor, while fruit lovers won’t want to miss their strawberry and raspberry flavors. But if you’re someone who loves a good shot of espresso or an afternoon cup of coffee, opt for their caffè flavor – it’s incredibly satisfying and delivers the perfect caffeine fix. With numerous locations throughout Milan, dropping into Grom for a refreshing gelato is no sweat, especially on a hot summer’s day!

Mama Eat

Topped with basil pesto, mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, and crispy sausage, the gluten-free pizza tricolore at Mama Eat Milano embodies the spirit of Italy’s flag. Photo: Justin Patulli.

The Mama Eat chain is synonymous with offering celiac diners a taste of Neapolitan comfort food. An empire with many restaurants across Italy, the Milano location is in the city’s Chinatown neighborhood, just a short distance north of the centro storico. The menu boasts an expansive selection with savoury classics like parmigiana di melanzane, pasta e patate, and pizza, of course.

Among their countless pizza options, I highly recommend the tricolore, which substitutes red sauce with basil pesto. Then it’s topped with crispy sausage, cherry tomatoes, and buffalo mozzarella. And finally, there’s the dessert menu, which is nothing short of decadent. From torta caprese and panna cotta to tiramisu and scugnizzielli (fried pizza dough) topped with nutella, the choices are endless. Needless to say, a visit to Mama Eat is always a must when in Milan!