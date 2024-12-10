Holiday Gift Guide of Panettone or Pandoro for Every Palate

The holiday season is a time for celebrating and sharing with our nearest and dearest. And for Italians, there’s no better way to show love than giving a gourmet gift, with either panettone or pandoro being the preferred choice. But these iconic sweet breads are more than a dessert; they’re a time-honored tradition that represent both skilled artisanship and indulgence. If you’re looking to gift like an Italian this year, don’t miss our curated guide to match the perfect panettone for every palate type on your list.

Note: Prices are subject to change and additional shipping charges may apply. Appetito may earn commissions from products featured in links to this story.

Luxury Lover

Recommendation: Nutella Panettone from Settepani Bakery

We all have someone in our life who loves luxury and decadence. So, when the holidays come around, there’s nothing more satisfying and indulgent than chocolate. To satisfy this person’s craving, be sure to pick up the Nutella panettone by New York City’s beloved Settepani Bakery. Featuring the iconic gianduja spread inside, along with chocolate chips and a chocolate ganache coating, this is a bite of heaven for any chocolate lover. It’s left to rise for three days and comes in sleek packaging, making it a winning option!

Summer-Loving Traveller

Recommendation: Limoncello Panettone from Eataly

When winter comes around, we all have that friend who is itching to hop on the first flight to a hot destination. But if purchasing a plane ticket is not in your budget, the next best thing is to give them a taste of summer — and nothing screams summer more than citrus. Newly released for the 2024 holiday season, our friends at Eataly have created a limoncello panettone, the perfect option for the sophisticated, summer-loving traveler in your life. Boasting a limoncello-enriched dough, lemon zest, and candied Italian lemon, this makes the perfect conclusion to a rich holiday meal.

Organic, Clean-Eater

Recommendation: Organic Blood Orange & Olive Oil Panettone from Bona Furtuna

Whether for health or environmental reasons, the demand for organic food products continues to rise. Despite this, shopping for edible gifts for the purist in your life can be daunting. Luckily, this is no longer true, as the market of panettone has introduced a number of options in recent years. For a Christmas treat that is absent of any unwanted pesticides, the blood orange and olive oil panettone by Bona Furtuna, which bears the USDA certified organic label, is a great option. Not only is it healthy, but it tastes great! With candied Sicilian blood oranges and olive oil, one bite of it will take you to the island of Sicily.

Minimalist

Recommendation: Pandoro from Giadzy

Pandoro, a cousin of panettone, is a safe bet for those with a preference for simplicity. It’s also an ideal pick as a host or hostess gift, especially if you’re unfamiliar with the recipient’s taste. Absent of candied fruits, chocolate chips, or other inclusions, it delivers the right dose of sweetness without being overly decadent. But because of its inherent simplicity, it’s often been tricky to find a good quality product. Luckily, Giadzy offers a classic pandoro that is sure to please! Made in partnership with Olivieri 1882 (an artisanal bakery from the Veneto region), it has a fluffy texture and is intensely aromatic. It also comes elegantly packed, ensuring you’ll make a good impression or bella figura.

Gluten-free

Recommendation: Gluten-Free Panettone from Schär

I’ve tested my fair share of gluten-free panettoni over the years in search of an option that stacks up against the traditional wheat-based versions. And while there are some great options out there, availability from year to year can be inconsistent. Thankfully, I have found a few brands that seem to be in regular availability each year, with my go-to option being Schär. It’s economical, very fragrant, and has a moist and airy texture. If you didn’t know this one was gluten-free, you’d never suspect it. Meanwhile, if you want to splurge a bit more and opt for something beyond the traditional raisins and candied fruits, Vergani offers a wide range of options, including limoncello cream, chocolate, pistachio, and even pandoro. Regardless of which you choose, all are great options for our gluten-free friends!

Vegan

Recommendation: Chocolate Panettone from Vergani

For those who follow a strict plant-based diet, there’s no reason to sacrifice on enjoying a big slice of panettone anymore. In recent years, a number of brands have begun rolling out vegan versions of this beloved sweet bread. Vergani is a storied brand that hails from Milan and they’ve created a number of delicious vegan renditions, though some flavors are only available in Italy. But don’t despair, because their chocolate chip version is available every year at Eataly! Using the finest quality ingredients, this one is sure to be a winner for your vegan loved ones.

Traditionalist

There has been a lot of advancement when it comes to the flavor options for panettone, but some people prefer sticking to tradition. This means an aromatic and moist bread that uses plenty of egg yolks, resulting in a deep golden color. For a classic choice, look no further than Il Panettone Milanese by Tre Marie, a well-known brand. It’s made using a sourdough mother yeast and a hundred percent Italian wheat flour, along with raisins and candied citrus peels from Sicily. If you want to get the seal of approval from every Italian nonna, this is the one!