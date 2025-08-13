The Pasta Man Opens up about His New Cookbook, “Pasta Pronto”

Mateo Zielonka—or The Pasta Man, as he is known on social media—has amassed nearly 1 million followers on Instagram alone, captivating audiences as he shares his cooking adventures and recipes.

Now, Zielonka is ready to share in a different format, publishing a cookbook of 55 recipes meant to make cooking pasta an easy feat.

“Pasta Pronto: Simple, speedy recipes to make again & again” hits shelves September 2.

In anticipation of the release, Zielonka took part in a Q&A session with Appetito, opening up about what inspired him to write a cookbook, his favorite cooking memories and more.

What inspired you to write "Pasta Pronto"?

A lot of people commute to work, have families and are juggling busy lives. I hope the book inspires them to reach for pasta as an easy, nutritious meal that can be made quickly, with just a handful of ingredients.

What was the writing process like?

I always spend a lot of time in the kitchen cooking and experimenting with new ideas. I jot down the outline of my recipe ideas on post-it notes, then it’s a bit of a detective game to decipher them later! Writing is difficult because I’m dyslexic, so I get somebody to help me organise my ideas onto paper.

What do you hope readers get out of "Pasta Pronto"?

I hope they are inspired to try making fresh pasta - it’s quicker than you think - but also to try some less traditional sauces and flavour combinations. Cooking should be fun, and you can cook pasta so quickly it needn’t turn making a meal into a drama.

Should cooking pasta be daunting? Why or why not?

Cooking pasta should be one of your go-to meals for a nutritious, speedy midweek supper. It’s fine to use dried pasta. If you want to make pasta or more challenging pasta shapes like ravioli, save that for the weekend, when you can be more relaxed in the kitchen.

What is your number one tip for novice chefs when it comes to making pasta?

The first thing you need to make your own fresh pasta is a good quality 00 pasta flour or semolina. The texture of the dough is influenced by the relative humidity in the kitchen - the dough is very different in hot weather to cold - but it’s all fixable by adjusting the moisture content. You’re aiming for a nice moist dough that’s not sticky, then the dough will roll out smoothly.

What is your favorite recipe included in the book? Why?

My favorite recipe is rigatoni with creamy mushrooms and crispy chickpeas. It’s just the best comfort food, quite filling and just what you want after a cool autumn walk.

What does pasta mean to you?

Making fresh pasta is for me quite mindful and meditative; I find it very relaxing. I don’t really know anyone who doesn’t like pasta, it seems to be a universal favorite, so it’s always good to put a smile on people’s faces when you serve it.

What's your favorite cooking memory?

When I was growing up in Poland, Christmas meant gathering the family to make hundreds of pierogies. We made a small production team at the kitchen table, rolling the dough, cutting it into circles then filling it with sauerkraut and mushrooms. We ate them on Christmas Eve, boiled or pan-fried. Delicious.

What role has social media played in your cooking journey?

Social media has pushed me to be more creative. It’s inspiring to see what other people do - whether it’s cooking, art or craft - and it’s fantastic to engage with so many interesting people with shared interests right across the world.

Can we look forward to more cookbooks to come?

Who knows? Maybe there’s life beyond pasta! I love relaxed family cooking where everyone shares generous platters of food together. What’s better than wiping your plate clean with good bread?

