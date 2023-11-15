Campanelle with Mushrooms and Gorgonzola Sauce
This campanelle with mushrooms recipe comes from the book Pasta Masterclass, by London-based chef Mateo Zielonka. He creates a chestnut egg dough to make the bellflower-shaped pasta known as campanelle, then adds mushrooms, gorgonzola, cream, and spinach for a decadent cold-weather dish. Do try this at home.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Appetito
A Pumpkin Cheesecake Recipe for a Thanksgiving to Remember
Max Tucci shares a Thanksgiving memory from Florence and a pumpkin swirl cheesecake recipe from his cookbook.
The Dream-Come-True Story Behind Pasta Corner
Pasta Corner now has locations in Los Angeles, Paris, and New York City, serving fresh pasta to go, composed plates to stay, with a small market and some big star power. Co-founder Vincent Benoliel explains how he and his French pop star partner, M. Pokora, brought it to life.
Bona Furtuna
An Ode to Our Nonnas
A regular column at Appetito will feature the recipes from the Nonnas of our respective contributors.