This campanelle with mushrooms and gorgonzola sauce recipe comes from the recent cookbook Pasta Masterclass, by Mateo Zielonka. The author, chef, and social media star known as "The Pasta Man" covers all the basics of making pasta, as well as going deeper into shapes, techniques, doughs, fillings, and sauces in this instantly indispensable volume. In the book, he employs fresh-made campanelle pasta using his chestnut egg dough. Get a copy of Pasta Masterclass and try it, or use your own fresh or store-bought noodles for this delicious recipe.

Pasta Masterclass.

Mushrooms, blue cheese, cream and spinach: a deliciously indulgent supper when good mushrooms are about. Paired with the delicate, nutty flavour of chestnut campanelle, this is a lovely autumnal (fall) dish. Use chestnut egg dough to make the pasta here.

Excerpted with permission from Pasta Masterclass by Mateo Zielonka, published by Quadrille Publishing, May 2023, RRP $37.50 Hardcover.

Recipe by Mateo Zielonka Servings 4 servings Prep time 15 minutes Cooking time 30 minutes Ingredients 14 oz. 14 /400g campanelle

6 tbsp 6 /90ml olive oil

2 medium 2 shallots, finely diced

2 2 garlic cloves, finely diced

9 oz 9 /250g white or chestnut mushrooms, sliced

3 3 celery sticks, chopped

5 5 ½ oz /140g Gorgonzola dolce, crumbled

5 1/2 tbsp 5 1/2 /80ml single cream

juice of ½ lemon

7 oz. 7 /200g spinach leaves, washed and chopped

Parmesan, to serve Directions Heat 2 tablespoons/30 ml olive oil in a large saucepan, add the shallots and garlic and cook for 7 minutes on a medium heat, stirring every couple of minutes until soft and slightly golden. Transfer to a clean bowl and leave to one side.

Using the same pan, add the remaining olive oil and fry the mushrooms and celery on a medium-high heat for 7–8 minutes, turning occasionally, until the mushrooms are cooked through and the celery retains some bite.

Reduce the heat to medium-low, add the Gorgonzola and allow it to slowly melt into the mushrooms, stirring gently to mix. Add the single cream and lemon juice, stir again to combine everything, then simmer for a couple of minutes. Add the chopped spinach to the pan, turn off the heat and set aside to allow the spinach to wilt into the sauce.

Set a large pan of water on the hob and, when the water is boiling, add plenty of table salt, then cook the campanelle for 2 minutes.

While the pasta is cooking, place the sauce back on a low heat, stir to combine the spinach, and season to taste with sea salt and freshly ground black pepper.

Drain the pasta, reserving a jugful of the pasta cooking water in case you need to loosen the sauce. Add the campanelle to the saucepan, toss everything together, taste again and you are ready to serve.

Share between four warmed bowls with a generous amount of Parmesan to grate over each one, and open a bottle of chilled dry white wine to drink alongside.