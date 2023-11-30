Skip to Content
Tagliarini alla Vongole

This tagliarini alla vongole recipe comes from the book Pasta Masterclass, by London-based chef Mateo Zielonka. Here, he uses the ribbon-shaped tagliarini pasta to pair with flavorful clams and herbs, a delicious take on the classic linguine alla vongole.

12:54 PM EST on November 30, 2023

tagliarini alla vongole

Tagliarini alla vongole, a pasta and clams recipe from the book Pasta Masterclass by Mateo Zielonka. Photo: Dave Brown

Tagliarini alla vongole is one of the wonderful recipes featured in the book Pasta Masterclass, by London-based chef Mateo Zielonka. The author, chef, and social media star known as "The Pasta Man" covers all the basics of making pasta, as well as going deeper into shapes, techniques, doughs, fillings, and sauces in this instantly indispensable volume. In the book, he employs fresh-made tagliarini pasta. Get a copy of Pasta Masterclass and try it, or use your own fresh or store-bought noodles, including fettuccine or linguine, for this delicious recipe.

Pasta Masterclass book cover
Pasta Masterclass.

A good fish-shop counter with an array of beautiful fish packed in ice is a thing of joy, a window into another world beneath the sea. I’d always recommend that you take the advice of an experienced fishmonger when buying fresh fish. Clams are an altogether more straightforward purchase; you simply buy them ready-packed in bags of 800g/1lb 12oz or 1kg/2lb 4oz. If your fishmonger has samphire for sale, then buy some to add to this dish too (you can use it instead of the parsley).

Tagliarini alla Vongole

Tagliarini alla Vongole

Recipe by Mateo Zielonka
Servings

4

servings
Prep time

25

minutes
Cooking time

10

minutes

Ingredients

  • 14 oz 14 /400g tagliarini or other short ribbon pasta

  • 1 lb 1 12oz /800gclams (around 15 per person)

  • 5 tbsp 5 /75ml olive oil

  • 4 4 garlic cloves, finely chopped

  • 1/2 cup 1/2 /120ml white wine

  • 3 3 red chillies, deseeded and diced

  • juice of 1 lemon

  • 1/2 bunch 1/2 parsley, leaves picked and finely chopped (or 3½ oz /100g samphire, trimmed)

Directions

  • Start by cleaning the clams. Soak them in a large bowl of cold water for about 20 minutes, stirring to help release the grit. Drain, then repeat the process three more times until the water looks clear.
  • Heat 45ml/3 tablespoons of the olive oil in a large saucepan on a medium heat, add half of the garlic and fry for 2 minutes until fragrant. Add the clams, turn up the heat to high, stir to cover the shells with the hot oil, and quickly pour in the wine. Cover with a lid and cook for a minute or two until all the clams are fully open.
  • Place a colander over a bowl and tip in the clams, allowing the liquid to drain into the bowl. Set the liquid to one side. When the clams are cool enough to handle, pick half of them, discarding the shells, keeping the other half intact. Discard any that remain closed. Place the picked meat and intact clams into a clean bowl.
  • Heat the remaining oil in a large saucepan and fry the rest of the garlic along with the chillies for 2 minutes until fragrant. Add the clam cooking liquid, then reduce the heat to low while the pasta cooks.
  • Bring a large pan of water to the boil and season generously with table salt. If you’re using samphire, now is the time to blanch it: boil for 1 minute, then lift it out and set aside.
  • Drop the pasta into the boiling water and cook for 1½–2 minutes. Use tongs to transfer the pasta to the saucepan of garlic and chilli. Increase the heat to medium, toss everything together, then add the clams and lemon juice and scatter over the parsley (or samphire). Mix well and season to taste with sea salt and freshly ground pepper.
  • Serve into four warmed bowls and toast the bounty of the seashore with a glass of chilled white wine.

Excerpted with permission from Pasta Masterclass by Mateo Zielonka published by Quadrille Publishing, May 2023, RRP $37.50 Hardcover.

