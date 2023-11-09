Recipes
Spaghetti alla Chitarra with Tomato Sauce and Meatballs
In an excerpt from his recent book Pasta Masterclass, London-based chef Mateo Zielonka uses fresh spaghetti alla chitarra and slow-cooked tomato sauce to pair with meatballs.
Michelin Guide Ceremony: Chicago’s Daisies wins Green star, NYC’s Torrisi earns 1 star
Last night, the Michelin Guide announced its stars for 2023 at a ceremony at Spring Studios in Manhattan. Here are the Italian restaurants that earned or kept stars.
Che Fico Parco Menlo Opens in the Bay Area
Che Fico Parco Menlo opens this week at the dining-packed Springline development in Menlo Park, expanding on chef David Nayfeld and restaurateur Matt Brewer’s growing group of restaurants.
A Spaghetti BLT From Frances Mayes
Best-selling author Frances Mayes shares her spaghetti BLT recipe, inspired by the classic American sandwich.