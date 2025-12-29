10 Years Dry: Hilary Sheinbaum’s Tips for a Dry Start to 2026

Last year, I sat down with Hilary Sheinbaum, author, journalist, and the queen of the sober-curious movement, for a deep dive into Dry January. This year, Hilary returns with even more insight as she celebrates a major milestone: her 10th Dry January. With the release of her new Going Dry: A Workbook, she brings a refreshed set of tools, rituals, and mindful swaps for anyone exploring a more intentional relationship with alcohol.

In our conversation, Hilary shares her thoughts on sober-travel trends, the rise of NA cocktails, how to host a booze-free gathering, and the mindful rituals that make Dry January (or any month) feel grounding and sustainable.

This year, we wanted to offer Appetito readers something you can put into practice right away. Together, we rounded up five mindful alcohol-free rituals to help you feel intentional and energized in January, whether you’re sober-curious or simply looking to reset.

What are your top 5 alcohol-free rituals you recommend for starting the new year on a mindful note?

I have a few rituals I like to keep in mind throughout the year that can be especially helpful during the cold, winter months and the new year.

Keep your booze out of sight and out of mind. Whether it's your first or 10th Dry January (or any other alcohol free month), removing alcohol from your line of sight can help you stay dry for longer. You can choose to hide it, store it with friends or pour it down the drain. There's no wrong way to approach this! Move your body. It can be hard to motivate yourself to leave your home during the winter, but exercise creates endorphins, so keeping active is a great way to help you feel good naturally. It doesn't matter what you do: walking, HIIT, dance -- whatever you enjoy -- counts! Recruit a friend to accompany you on your mindful journey. Whether it's a friend who is also doing Dry January, someone committed to coming with you to workout classes, or sharing any other goal: there is strength in numbers. Recruiting a friend also keeps you social, supported, supplies you with someone to vent to and it can help you feel less isolated on your new path. Try nonalcoholic beverages. Whether you're a fan of wine, beer or cocktails, you can recreate or buy your favorite boozy drinks in nonalcoholic form. They are tasty, sophisticated and satisfying! Plan your nights out from start to end. Ask yourself: who will I be hanging out with? What will I be drinking, instead of alcohol? What time will I head home? Keeping these answers in mind can prepare you for external peer pressure and also remind you of your goals.

Are there any morning or evening rituals that help participants stay grounded and intentional during Dry January?

If you're someone who loves to see progress and track your changes, like I do, I would 100% recommend recording how many hours you sleep, your mood, your energy, and more, each day during Dry January. You can record these data points in the morning or in the evening, and it can help you stay grounded, intentional and motivated throughout the month and beyond. It's really cool to see the change day-by-day and also in total at the end of the month.

Enjoying this article? Sign up for the Appetito newsletter and receive new recipes, stories, and Italian inspiration straight to your inbox.

How can people integrate alcohol-free practices into social gatherings or celebrations without feeling left out or missing the fun?

I'm a huge fan of B.O.Y.(N.A.)B. (Bring Your Own NonAlc Beverage). When you head over to a friend's party or gathering, bring a bottle of nonalcoholic wine instead of a traditional one with ABV. It's a cool way to break the ice, share your journey with friends, and of course, it's a beverage that you can enjoy if the host or hostess doesn't have NA options available. There are usually people in attendance who will want to try both and in turn compare and contrast. It's a fun little party trick of mine!

Do you have favorite non-alcoholic swaps, mocktails, or fun rituals that make the holidays and early January feel festive?

Right now, I'm loving the new nonalcoholic spritzes that Giesen 0% launched this summer. I also am a big fan of Mionetto Aperitivo Alcohol Free, Freixenet Alcohol Removed Sparkling Rosé and Free Spirits Nonalcoholic canned cocktails. They are all so delicious and different, so there's really something for everyone.

How can participants carry these mindful alcohol-free rituals beyond Dry January into the rest of the year for lasting wellness benefits?

It's now easier than ever to be more mindful about drinking throughout the year. Bars, restaurants and hotels are stocking nonalcoholic beverages all 12 months of the year and offering them on their everyday beverage menus. Even airline lounges, like the Chase Lounge at LaGuardia Airport, have NA options. With all of this advice, it's important to note that dry months aren't for people seeking recovery, and if you are struggling to give up alcohol, you should speak to a physician about options.

Dry January continues to evolve with younger generations drinking less, sober-curious travel on the rise, and more NA options available everywhere. Take this as your opportunity to be more intentional in your routines, in your choices, and in your relationship with alcohol.