An Interview with Hilary Sheinbaum on the Eve of Dry January

With Dry January fast approaching, we at Appetito thought to check in with Hilary Sheinbaum, the undisputed Queen of NA Cocktail Culture and a nationally recognized authority on all things "Sober-ish." Her latest book is the acclaimed Going Dry: A Workbook: A Practical Guide to Drinking Less and Living More. We also thought our Health & Wellness expert, Marianna Cuomo Maier , would be the perfect person to conduct the interview. We were right!

Tell me about yourself and what drove you to become so passionate about Dry January and taking a month off alcohol? Was there a personal experience or moment that sparked your interest in these kinds of challenges?

It actually started back in 2016 as a journalist in New York, I was a red-carpet reporter, interviewing celebrities and then going to after-parties, and then during the day, I was writing about booze. At the end of 2016, I made a bet with a guy friend of mine on New Year's Eve. Just before the ball dropped, we were texting, and I was clearly not sober. I proposed that we make a bet to see who could do Dry January and go without alcohol for the month, and he thought his odds were really good because I had to write about alcohol for my job. And I thought my odds were really good, because he was always my plus-one, and he liked to go out. So, when midnight struck, we started our bet, and I ended up winning. I won much more than fancy dinner, which was our prize. After 31 days without alcohol, I had clearer skin, I was sleeping better, and I was in a better mood, and I’ve done it every January since. This coming January will be my ninth year, and outside of January, I drink a lot less than I used to. Sometimes I participate in other challenges, and I am just more mindful about drinking.

For someone like me, who’s never done Dry January before, what’s the main draw? Why do you think this month-long challenge has resonated so widely?

I think that people hear of the benefits and start the year wanting to be healthier or wanting to save money. Dry January gives a tangible, easy-to-imagine timeline with 31 days to do that. It’s not meant to be all-or-nothing or about being perfect. It’s about recognizing what your patterns are and what your relationship with alcohol is. And now that it’s more widely accepted, it’s easy to find other people doing it. There’s strength in numbers during January.

I really resonate with the idea that it’s not about encouraging all-or-nothing behavior or perfection and instead viewing Dry January as a tool for exploration and self-discovery. How do you encourage participants to approach Dry January in a balanced and mindful way?

I always say: it’s your month, so whether you start on the first of the month, on January 3rd, or actually begin in December, it’s up to you. It’s not a hard and fast rule. And it’s important to be kind to yourself throughout the process.

Hilary Sheinbaum's new book, Going Dry.

If someone has a slip-up, how do you suggest reframing the experience so they can keep going without feeling like they’ve failed?

If you are in the middle of your month and have a drink or go out, you can start over again. Call it One Drink January! It’s not about perfection. We have to remember that alcohol is prevalent in our society. People drink when they’re celebrating something, if they’re mourning a loss, when they’ve had a hard day, going to a sports game, at a party, at a work dinner…the list goes on. Alcohol is literally everywhere, and it’s a part of our culture. Understanding how to navigate not drinking socially is a big part of the challenge and a learning experience.

In your experience, what are some of the most profound benefits people notice—both during and after Dry January?

I always thought I was a terrible sleeper, getting four to five hours of sleep. And after my first Dry January, I was sleeping seven to eight hours and realized alcohol had been affecting my sleep. So, the improvement to my sleep was a huge revelation that has changed my mood, energy, mental clarity, and, overall, how I interact in the world. My skin also was suddenly so much clearer and glowing rather than feeling dehydrated and dry. And then I wasn’t having hangovers, which was wonderful, and definitely less anxiety overall.

For those taking on Dry January for the first time, what are your top tips for success? Are there particular strategies or tools you’ve found make the biggest difference?

Recruit a friend. There’s strength in numbers. It’s helpful to have an accountability buddy who understands what you are going through and can give you tough love but also who will cheer you on and celebrate milestones. And you can do the same for them! Non-alcoholic beverages. I find that it really helps to order a non-alcoholic drink and still participate in festivities. Two of my favorites are I find that it really helps to order a non-alcoholic drink and still participate in festivities. Two of my favorites are Mionetto for non-alcoholic sparkling wine and Fluere for non-alcoholic spirits. There are so many options for NA wine, cocktails, and spirits that have less sugar and maybe some digestive benefits. Helpful apps. There are great apps out there that can help. One is called There are great apps out there that can help. One is called Better Without and that will help you find restaurants that serve non-alcoholic options. The other one is called Reframe , which is an app that helps people with their drinking habits and offers step-by-step guidance. Be kind to yourself. Last but not least, I would say be kind to yourself because alcohol is everywhere, even in places you would least expect it. And remember you can start (or restart) any time.

Mionetto's new alcohol-removed sparkling wine, pictured here as part of the NA cocktail Mio Fresca.

Have you noticed a change in behavior among generations or a greater adoption of Dry January with younger people?

As millennials, we were raised on teen movies watching people get drunk and have so much fun so that was ingrained in our brain to think this is how you make friends, and this is how you socialize, and this is how you date. Gen Z is definitely leading the charge in the opposite way. They are not drinking nearly as much as millennials or Gen X, and even Boomers. Nobody says, “Hey, do you want to date?” They say, “Want to grab a drink?”

Some people might feel amazing after completing Dry January and want to continue making changes. How can they transition those short-term wins into lasting habits?

Once I did Dry January for the first time, I felt more aware of how often I was offered a beverage or how often it was being advertised, so I think just keeping that mindfulness and awareness as you move through the rest of your year is really important. It doesn't mean that you never have to drink ever again. I think that just knowing that there's non-alcoholic options and knowing how to navigate those tricky conversations with loved ones and friends, and just telling them, “Hey, I'm not drinking tonight.” It's like a muscle you strengthen.

Thank you so much, Hilary! This has been such a thoughtful and inspiring conversation. I really appreciate how approachable and balanced your advice is. Where can listeners learn more about your book and connect with you for additional tips and insights?

My newest book, Going Dry, is a workbook with interactive prompts and really about the reader's experience as they embark on their Dry January journey. You can find me @hilarywritesny on Instagram and TikTok.

*Disclaimer: Dry months are not for people who are looking for recovery programs. If you are struggling on your dry journey and realize that you have an addiction, seek out professional guidance from a doctor or medical expert.