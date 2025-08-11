August Is the Perfect Time for a No-cook Pomodoro Sauce

There is nothing like garden-fresh, no-cook rustic pomodoro sauce just like my Nonna made when the calendar flipped to August. If you have had this pasta dish, then you know exactly what I’m talking about; and if you haven’t, well, it’s time.

The key to this recipe is using very ripe cherry tomatoes and a good quality extra virgin olive oil.

I don’t serve this pasta with cheese because I love the flavors of fresh summer tomatoes, but if you want to add some cheese, I would suggest Parmigiano Reggiano (but on the side).

I love this recipe so much. I hope you do, too.