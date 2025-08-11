Skip to Content
August Is the Perfect Time for a No-cook Pomodoro Sauce

With August upon us, tomato season is in full swing and is the ideal time for a simple, no-cook pomodoro sauce.

1:00 PM EDT on August 11, 2025

Pasta Pomodoro from Daniel Mancini.

There is nothing like garden-fresh, no-cook rustic pomodoro sauce just like my Nonna made when the calendar flipped to August. If you have had this pasta dish, then you know exactly what I’m talking about; and if you haven’t, well, it’s time.

The key to this recipe is using very ripe cherry tomatoes and a good quality extra virgin olive oil. 

I don’t serve this pasta with cheese because I love the flavors of fresh summer tomatoes, but if you want to add some cheese, I would suggest Parmigiano Reggiano (but on the side).

I love this recipe so much. I hope you do, too. 

Pasta Pomodoro

Recipe by Daniel Mancini
0.0 from 0 votes
Servings

2

servings
Prep time

10

minutes
Cooking time

12

minutes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 pound 1/2 spaghetti (or the pasta you prefer)

  • 1 pint 1 cherry tomatoes, halved

  • 4 4 garlic cloves, minced very fine

  • 1/3 cup 1/3 extra virgin olive oil

  • 1/2 tsp. 1/2 salt

  • 1/4 tsp. 1/4 black pepper

  • 20 20 basil leaves torn (more wouldn’t hurt)

Directions

  • Add the olive oil, garlic, tomatoes, basil, salt and pepper to a bowl large enough to hold the finished recipe.
  • Stir everything together, cover with plastic wrap and leave on the counter.
  • After 30 minutes, smash the tomatoes with a fork (I have a mini potato smasher) repeat a couple times while they marinate for 2 to 4 hours.
  • Cook your pasta till done then strain and immediately add back to the pot with the tomatoes and toss for a couple minutes (the starch in the pasta with create a creamy sauce so keep tossing). 
  • After you plate the pasta, drizzle on some extra virgin olive oil.

