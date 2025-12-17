How to Make Mussells Marinara

This fast and delicious recipe features sauce from Michael's of Brooklyn and is perfect for your Feast of Seven Fishes or any time of year.

0.0 from 0 votes Servings 4 servings Prep time 15 minutes Cooking time 10 minutes Ingredients 2 lbs. 2 fresh mussels, scrubbed and debearded

1 32 oz. 1 jar Michael's of Brooklyn Marinara Sauce

3-4 cloves 3-4 garlic, thinly sliced

2 tbsp. 2 olive oil

1/4 tsp. 1/4 red pepper flakes (optional)

1/2 cup 1/2 dry white wine

freshly ground black pepper

crusty Italian bread, sliced, for serving Directions Rinse and scrub mussels; discard any that are cracked or do not close when tapped.

Heat olive oil in a large pot over medium heat.

Add garlic and red pepper flakes.

Sauté for 30-45 seconds.

Deglaze with wine and simmer 1-2 minutes.

Stir in marinara sauce and bring to a gentle simmer.

Add mussels, cover, and cook 5-7 minutes until mussels open.

Discard unopened mussels.

Serve with crusty Italian bread.

Garnish with fresh chopped parsley.

Garnish with torn basil (optional).

Garnish with torn basil (optional).

Add a drizzle of good olive oil (optional).