Recipes

How to Make Mussells Marinara

Content creator Danielle Caminiti shares her recipe for Mussells Marina featuring the sauce of Michael's of Brooklyn.

2:05 PM EST on December 17, 2025

Mussells Marinara by Danielle Caminiti.

This fast and delicious recipe features sauce from Michael's of Brooklyn and is perfect for your Feast of Seven Fishes or any time of year.

Mussells Marinara

Recipe by Danielle Caminiti
0.0 from 0 votes
Servings

4

servings
Prep time

15

minutes
Cooking time

10

minutes

Ingredients

  • 2 lbs. 2 fresh mussels, scrubbed and debearded

  • 1 32 oz. 1 jar Michael's of Brooklyn Marinara Sauce

  • 3-4 cloves 3-4 garlic, thinly sliced

  • 2 tbsp. 2 olive oil

  • 1/4 tsp. 1/4 red pepper flakes (optional)

  • 1/2 cup 1/2 dry white wine

  • freshly ground black pepper

  • crusty Italian bread, sliced, for serving

Directions

  • Rinse and scrub mussels; discard any that are cracked or do not close when tapped.
  • Heat olive oil in a large pot over medium heat.
  • Add garlic and red pepper flakes.
  • Sauté for 30-45 seconds. 
  • Deglaze with wine and simmer 1-2 minutes.
  • Stir in marinara sauce and bring to a gentle simmer.
  • Add mussels, cover, and cook 5-7 minutes until mussels open.
  • Discard unopened mussels.
  • Serve with crusty Italian bread. 
  • Garnish with fresh chopped parsley.
  • Garnish with torn basil (optional).
  • Add a drizzle of good olive oil (optional).

