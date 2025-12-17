How to Make Mussells Marinara

Lioni
Advertisement opens in a new tab.
Lioni
Advertisement opens in a new tab.
Content creator Danielle Caminiti shares her recipe for Mussells Marina featuring the sauce of Michael's of Brooklyn.
Advertisement opens in a new tab.
Advertisement opens in a new tab.
Sign up for our free newsletter
This recipe for a spicy shrimp and pasta features the Arrabbiata sauce of Michael's of Brooklyn.
The new Bucktown restaurant focuses on wood fired steaks, seafood, and housemade pasta.
Advertisement opens in a new tab.
A historic Milanese courtyard transforms into a seasonal gathering place of skating, generosity, and Italian hospitality.
This classic holiday dish connects Italian tradition, family memory, and the art of the festive table.
A Midtown Manhattan institution marks a milestone birthday for one of its most devoted regulars.
A smart and simple gift guide to Italian books worth wrapping (and unwrapping).