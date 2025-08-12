Pasta & Juliet Opens in Miami’s Brickell Neighborhood

Brickell has a new Italian restaurant, and it’s from a team that knows how to build momentum. Pasta & Juliet is the latest concept from The Dirty Rabbit Group, the hospitality company behind venues like MAD Club Wynwood, The Dirty Rabbit Medellín, and Bagatelle Miami River. The new restaurant replaces One K Miami at 1000 South Miami Avenue, offering a full Italian-Mediterranean menu with cocktails, a mozzarella bar, and a design that showcases the group’s signature attention to detail.

A Delicious Addition to Brickell

Pasta & Juliet’s menu includes pizza, seafood pasta, crostini, and handmade burrata.

“We’re thrilled to bring Pasta & Juliet to the heart of Brickell,” said Luis Ginestra, CEO of The Dirty Rabbit Group. “This neighborhood is full of energy, culture, and culinary curiosity—everything we love. With Pasta & Juliet, we’re inviting guests to slow down, savor every bite, and fall in love with Italian cuisine all over again, in a way that feels fresh, fun, and full of heart.”

The restaurant serves lunch and dinner daily, with a menu specializing in Italian tradition and updated for a modern Miami audience. Appetizers include mortadella crostini with stracciatella, pesto, rosemary honey and pistachios, and fried calamari with tartar sauce, lemon and parsley. Pasta options range from pappardelle with burrata and crispy prosciutto to spaghetti pomodoro with basil and Parmigiano Reggiano. Handcrafted pizzas complete the menu with choices like truffle and pear, Italian ham and cheese, and pesto with rosemary honey.

A Dedicated Mozzarella Bar

The mozzarella bar features a mix of fresh cheeses and salads. Highlights include burratina with rosemary honey, pesto, and semi-dried tomatoes, panzanella with apple and DOP olive oil, and caprese with heirloom tomatoes, ovolini mozzarella, and balsamic reduction.

Cocktails and Late-Night Offerings

Prosciutto crostini topped with arugula, cheese, and housemade bread.

The cocktail program includes the 1K Espresso Martini, made with Ketel One Vodka, Mr. Black Coffee liqueur, and cold brew, and the Limone Sgroppino, which combines mezcal, Salvia e Limone liquor, lemon sorbet and Prosecco. A short list of Negronis and spritzes completes the drinks menu.

A late-night food menu is also available, featuring classic Italian bites and specialty pizzas.

Design and Layout

The outdoor terrace at Pasta & Juliet on South Miami Avenue.

The interiors combine green and white colors with wood, stone, and wicker accents. The outdoor terrace seats 55 and is surrounded by plants and ambient lighting. Inside, the dining room includes views of the open kitchen.

One K Bar Returns as Speakeasy

One of the signature cocktails served inside the One K speakeasy.

The One K Bar, which previously operated as a standalone concept, has been incorporated into the new space as a speakeasy-style venue open from 4 p.m. until midnight Sunday through Wednesday, and until 2 a.m. Thursday through Saturday. It features plush seating, bottle service, and a full bar. Weekly programming includes happy hour, a party series called B4 the Internet, and comedy nights every Wednesday.

Hours and Contact

Pasta & Juliet is open daily from noon to 11 p.m. A kids’ menu is available, and reservations are encouraged. For more information, visit pastaandjuliet.com or follow along at @pastaandjuliet.