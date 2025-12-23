Holiday Brussels Sprouts with Caciocavallo from Lioni Latticini

There is something deeply satisfying about Brussels sprouts cooked until shatteringly crisp — the kind that hold their own at a holiday table . These are finished with thinly sliced Fresno chilis for heat, torn black cured olives for salinity, and generous piles of Caciocavallo that melt just enough into every crevice. Bold, textural, and unapologetically savory, this is the side dish that disappears first.

This recipe was inspired by our collaboration with Lioni Latticini , began by the Salzarulo family over 100 years ago in the Campania town of Lioni, Italy. In 1980, the family brought its fine art of cheese-making to Brooklyn where it created a name for itself making fresh, whole milk mozzarella cheese.

Within the past three decades, the Salzarulo’s have transformed their small neighborhood family business into a nationally renowned manufacturer and distributor of fresh mozzarella products in the United States.

Enjoy this holiday recipe with your family!

Buon Appetito!