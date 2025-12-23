Skip to Content
Holiday Brussels Sprouts with Caciocavallo from Lioni Latticini

Appetito's Joanna Moeller shares her holiday recipe for a crispy artichoke dish featuring a premium Caciocavallo cheese.

12:52 PM EST on December 23, 2025

Holiday Brussels Sprouts with Caciocavallo Cheese by Joanna Moeller.

There is something deeply satisfying about Brussels sprouts cooked until shatteringly crisp — the kind that hold their own at a holiday table. These are finished with thinly sliced Fresno chilis for heat, torn black cured olives for salinity, and generous piles of Caciocavallo that melt just enough into every crevice. Bold, textural, and unapologetically savory, this is the side dish that disappears first.

This recipe was inspired by our collaboration with Lioni Latticini, began by the Salzarulo family over 100 years ago in the Campania town of Lioni, Italy. In 1980, the family brought its fine art of cheese-making to Brooklyn where it created a name for itself making fresh, whole milk mozzarella cheese.

Within the past three decades, the Salzarulo’s have transformed their small neighborhood family business into a nationally renowned manufacturer and distributor of fresh mozzarella products in the United States. 

Enjoy this holiday recipe with your family!

Buon Appetito!

Holiday Brussels Sprouts with Caciocavallo Cheese

Recipe by Joanna Moeller
Servings

4

servings
Prep time

15

minutes
Cooking time

20

minutes

Ingredients

  • 3 lbs. 3 Brussels sprouts, peeled and trimmed

  • 3 3 Fresno chilis, seeded and thinly sliced

  • Extra-virgin olive oil

  • Sea salt

  • 1/4 cup 1/4 torn black cured olives

  • zest of 1 lemon

  • 10 oz. 10 Caciocavallo cheese, freshly grated or shaved

Directions

  • Trim the Brussels sprouts, removing any loose or blemished outer leaves.
  • Pat them completely dry (dryness is key for achieving maximum crispness).
  • Heat a generous layer of extra-virgin olive oil in a wide, heavy skillet over medium-high heat.
  • Working in batches to avoid overcrowding, place the Brussels sprouts cut-side down and cook until deeply golden and crisp, turning occasionally (about 6–8 minutes per batch).
  • Season immediately with sea salt while still hot.
  • Transfer the Brussels sprouts to a serving bowl while they’re at their peak.
  • Add the sliced Fresno chilis and torn black cured olives.
  • Gently toss so the residual heat softens the chili without dulling the bite.
  • Finish with fresh lemon zest for brightness.
  • Pile generously with Caciocavallo while everything is still warm, allowing the cheese to melt ever so slightly into the sprouts.
  • Serve immediately.

