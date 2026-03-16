Appetito to Host “In the Name of the Pizza” at Song’E Napule

Appetito's Editor-in-Chief, Andrew Cotto, will be hosting a charitable event on behalf of our publication in conjunction with The People of Hope initiative "Pizza for a Smile."

Please join us for the first "In the Name of the Pizza" dinner at the Song'E Napule, 132 W. Houston Street in NYC, on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, at 6 p.m.

The event will mark the first fundraising event in NYC held to support Pizza for a Smile’s drive to donate thousands of pizzas to those less fortunate, including those served by No Kid Hungry.



The special performing guest will be the founder of The People of Hope, award-winning tenor Luciano the Monarch. The great Italian pizzaiolo Ciro Iovine, owner of Song'E Napule, will delight your palate with authentic Neapolitan pizzas.

Tickets are available here at $100 per person ($50 tax deductible) and include pizzas + beer/wine/spritz throughout the event.

Those interested in becoming a sponsor may send their inquiry to info@thepeopleofhope.org.

Seating is limited and on a first-come, first-served basis.

Watch Luciano the Monarch and Andrew discuss the event and share Ciro's pizzas on Good Day New York (Fox 5) on Tuesday, April 21st at 9:45 a.m.