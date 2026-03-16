Skip to Content
Appetito home
Appetito dark mode logo
Log In
News

Appetito to Host “In the Name of the Pizza” at Song’E Napule

Appetito will host an event at Song'E Napule to raise funds for the "Pizza for a Smile" initiative that feeds the less fortunate.

9:00 AM EDT on March 16, 2026

The flyer for "In the Name of the Pizza" to be hosted by Appetito.

The flyer for “In the Name of the Pizza” to be hosted by Appetito.

Appetito's Editor-in-Chief, Andrew Cotto, will be hosting a charitable event on behalf of our publication in conjunction with The People of Hope initiative "Pizza for a Smile."

Please join us for the first "In the Name of the Pizza" dinner at the Song'E Napule132 W. Houston Street in NYC, on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, at 6 p.m.

The event will mark the first fundraising event in NYC held to support Pizza for a Smile’s drive to donate thousands of pizzas to those less fortunate, including those served by No Kid Hungry.

The special performing guest will be the founder of The People of Hope, award-winning tenor Luciano the Monarch. The great Italian pizzaiolo Ciro Iovine, owner of Song'E Napule, will delight your palate with authentic Neapolitan pizzas.

Tickets are available here at $100 per person ($50 tax deductible) and include pizzas + beer/wine/spritz throughout the event.

Those interested in becoming a sponsor may send their inquiry to info@thepeopleofhope.org.

Seating is limited and on a first-come, first-served basis.

Watch Luciano the Monarch and Andrew discuss the event and share Ciro's pizzas on Good Day New York (Fox 5) on TuesdayApril 21st at 9:45 a.m.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Appetito

Recipes

How to Make a Spring Zucchini Bruschetta

Sauteed spring zucchini with creamy ricotta and aromatics makes for a vibrant and seasonal bruschetta topping.

March 16, 2026
Features

A Chef’s Story: Jordan Frosolone of Borgo in NYC

Appetito's Editor-in-Chief sits down with acclaimed chef Jordan Frosolone of Borgo to explore his background with Italian food.

March 16, 2026
Sunday Shop

Sunday Shop: Early Spring Things

Morgan Hines seeks out the best in not only food and drink but style, housewares, and more. Welcome to Appetito’s Sunday Shop!

March 15, 2026
Recipes

How Illy Espresso Became the Secret Behind the Classic Espresso Martini

From its origins in 1980s London to today’s cocktail menus around the world, the espresso martini owes much of its success to the quality of the espresso at its core.

March 13, 2026
Travel

Appetito Travels: Finding a Little Italy in Newport Beach, California

A sun filled coastal escape blends beach walks, a Mediterranean resort and Italian flavors in Newport Beach and Laguna Beach.

March 12, 2026
Recipes

Vinny DelGiudice’s Crispy Pork Chop Milanese with Spring Salad

Golden, crispy pork chops meet a bright spring salad in this simple Milanese recipe from Vinny DelGiudice that proves classic Italian cooking doesn’t need to be complicated.

March 12, 2026
See all posts