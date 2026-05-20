How to Make Spaghetti al Makhani

The first time I made this, I was standing in my kitchen with leftover makhani sauce and no desire for rice. What came out of that moment is now the dish I am asked to make more than any other. The logic is simple: makhani and Marcella Hazan’s great butter-tomato sauce share the same bones — tomato, butter, slow heat. Change the aromatics and you change the passport, not the soul.

San Marzano tomatoes — lower in acidity, naturally sweet, built for long cooking — work better here than the Roma tomatoes traditional to makhani. The Parmigiano-Reggiano at the end earns its place the same way it does in any Italian pasta: salt, depth, finish. Leftover sauce keeps well refrigerated for up to four days and only improves overnight.