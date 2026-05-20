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How to Make Spaghetti al Makhani

A Chef shares his original recipe for a pasta sauce that blends classic Indian aromatics with a famed Italian technique.

10:17 AM EDT on May 20, 2026

Spaghetti al Makhani by Chef Ankish Shetty.

Spaghetti al Makhani by Chef Ankish Shetty.

The first time I made this, I was standing in my kitchen with leftover makhani sauce and no desire for rice. What came out of that moment is now the dish I am asked to make more than any other. The logic is simple: makhani and Marcella Hazan’s great butter-tomato sauce share the same bones — tomato, butter, slow heat. Change the aromatics and you change the passport, not the soul.

San Marzano tomatoes — lower in acidity, naturally sweet, built for long cooking — work better here than the Roma tomatoes traditional to makhani. The Parmigiano-Reggiano at the end earns its place the same way it does in any Italian pasta: salt, depth, finish. Leftover sauce keeps well refrigerated for up to four days and only improves overnight.

Spaghetti al Makhani

Spaghetti al Makhani

Recipe by Ankish Shetty
0.0 from 0 votes
Servings

4

servings
Prep time

20

minutes
Cooking time

2

hours 

10

minutes

Ingredients

  • 2 16-oz. cans 2 San Marzano tomatoes, whole peeled

  • 12 oz. 12 roasted cashews

  • 5 5 green cardamom pods

  • 1 bunch 1 cilantro stems

  • 8 oz. 8 unsalted butter (2 sticks)

  • 2 2 yellow onions, roughly chopped

  • 3 tbsp. 3 smoked paprika

  • 2 tbsp. 2 garlic powder

  • 2 tbsp. 2 ginger powder

  • 2 cups 2 heavy cream

  • 16 oz. 16 spaghetti

  • Parmigiano-Reggiano, freshly grated, for finishing

  • fresh cilantro leaves, for garnish

Directions

  • Combine tomatoes, cashews, cardamom pods, cilantro stems, butter, onion, smoked paprika, garlic powder and ginger powder in a heavy-bottomed pot over low heat.
  • Cook uncovered for 2 hours, stirring occasionally, until the sauce is deep, thick and fragrant.
  • Remove cardamom pods and transfer sauce to a blender. Blend until completely smooth.
  • Return sauce to the pot over low heat and stir in heavy cream. Taste and adjust seasoning with salt.
  • Bring a large pot of generously salted water to a boil and cook spaghetti until al dente. Reserve 1 cup of pasta water before draining.
  • Add drained pasta to the sauce over medium heat, tossing to coat. Add reserved pasta water a little at a time until the sauce clings evenly to every strand.
  • Plate and finish with freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano and fresh cilantro leaves.

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