Peachy Summer Salad

Peach season is one of my favorite times of year, and this salad captures everything I love about it. Juicy, sun-ripened peaches from my Southern roots meet salty prosciutto and creamy burrata, inspired by my Italian side, creating the perfect balance of sweet and savory.

Toss in a handful of peppery arugula, and every bite feels fresh, vibrant, and downright irresistible. It’s the kind of salad that tastes elegant enough for entertaining, yet simple enough to enjoy on a warm summer evening with a glass of wine and good company.