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Peachy Summer Salad

Our contributor from the Lowcountry of SC shares this seasonal peach salad recipe that fuses southern roots with Italian heritage.

9:00 AM EDT on May 21, 2026

Peachy Summer Salad by Lowcountry Bella.

Peachy Summer Salad by Lowcountry Bella.

Peach season is one of my favorite times of year, and this salad captures everything I love about it. Juicy, sun-ripened peaches from my Southern roots meet salty prosciutto and creamy burrata, inspired by my Italian side, creating the perfect balance of sweet and savory.

Toss in a handful of peppery arugula, and every bite feels fresh, vibrant, and downright irresistible. It’s the kind of salad that tastes elegant enough for entertaining, yet simple enough to enjoy on a warm summer evening with a glass of wine and good company.

Peachy Summer Salad

Peachy Summer Salad

Recipe by Lowcountry Bella
0.0 from 0 votes
Servings

2-4

servings
Prep time

15

minutes
Cooking time

0

minutes

Ingredients

  • 3 3 ripe peaches, peeled, pitted and sliced

  • 2 slices 2 prosciutto, torn into pieces

  • 2 cups 2 arugula

  • 8 slices 8 red onion, thin

  • 1 medium 1 burrata ball, torn into pieces

  • 1 tsp. 1 honey

  • 1 tsp. 1 fresh lemon juice

  • 1 tbsp. 1 extra virgin olive oil

  • Balsamic glaze

  • cracked black pepper

  • 4 4 basil leaves, torn

Directions

  • Toss the peaches with honey and lemon in a bowl and set aside.
  • Place arugula on a platter, drizzle with olive oil, salt and pepper and toss with hands.
  • Layer peaches, onion, pieces of prosciutto, and pieces of burrata on top.
  • Drizzle with balsamic glaze and add some cracked black pepper to
  • taste.
  • Top with basil.

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