Sunday Shop: Early Spring Things

Spring starts next week! I'm thrilled.

This week, I am leaning into seasonal excitement with my selections, highlighting an array of items that have brought me joy, have proven useful and/or are appropriate as we head into springtime.

I’m Morgan Hines, Appetito’s food and style writer. I have experience covering travel, fashion, food, entertainment, lifestyle, health and fitness and more.

I keep my finger on the pulse of what’s fresh, trending and timelessly stylish, working to incorporate those elements into my daily life. Now, through Appetito’s Sunday Shop, I’m ready to share those insights with you.

This is meant to be a casual, quick look, but I’m always happy to expand on inclusions. Feel free to email morgan@morganhines.com if you want more details on any products, restaurants, or experiences—maybe I’ll even write a follow-up piece.

Cheers,

Morgan

@MorganEmHines

Women's Squall Waterproof Modern Trench Raincoat

We’ve officially made it to trench coat season. I’ve had the Women’s Squall Waterproof Modern Trench Raincoat for almost a year and it’s the perfect transitional layer. It’s lightweight, high-quality and timeless. It’s a piece I’m certain I’ll keep for the rest of my life.

As a general note, I truly believe Lands’ End is such an underrated brand. I use their totes constantly for errands and travel (I have several and still want more).

3D Wooden Bunny Standing Decoration

Easter is rapidly approaching. While I was visiting my parents this weekend, my mom and I added a few fun, spring-forward decor from The Bee’s Knees British Imports to the bakers rack in their kitchen. My favorite addition was the 3D Wooden Bunny Standing Decoration in Wiltshire Berry Berry Bud Pastel. So sweet and adorable.

Rhea Boucle Trucker

Another easy layer I’d recommend for this time of year is Carve Designs’ Rhea Boucle Trucker jacket. Made with recycled polyester, it’s soft, warm and a great add to any casual look. I love it in Birch for this time of year, but it’s also available in Pine and Navy.

Like A Gloss

I can’t stop using YSE’s Like A Gloss lip tint. It’s the perfect add to my bag every time I’m rushing out the door, adding a touch of color to my lips and hydration with ingredients including hyaluronic acid, shea butter and coconut oil. Shade Class Act-Warm Berry is my current obsession.

14K Gold Mini Initial Necklace

Layering has been my go-to lately for styling necklaces. With Olivia Grace’s 14K Gold Mini Initial Necklace has been a repeat addition to my stack. It’s just the right size to add subtle personalization to any look—and I love the font.

Beam Blocker Invisible Sunscreen

I wear sunscreen on my face year-round but I am trying to make an effort to apply more religiously—and reapply—as I’m starting to take longer outdoor walks as the weather turns. I’m currently testing Peach & Lily’s Beam Blocker Invisible Sunscreen for daily use. I really like it so far. It feels extremely light, hydrating and adds a nice, glowy look to the skin.

Tokyo Record Bar

If you’re looking for a fun spring dine, I’d recommend checking out Greenwich Village’s Tokyo Record Bar. Located on Macdougal Street, the restaurant offers omakase experiences in a two-level space with two unique dining rooms, paired with a soundtrack from Tokyo Record Bar’s vinyl collection. The vibe is amazing. I stopped in a few weeks ago to check out a collaboration between Tokyo Record Bar and Noko Nashville. It was a total blast. Every bite was divine and the atmosphere was wonderful.

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