Euphoria and Incanto: Two Taormina Restaurants Worth the View

Taormina has always been one of Sicily's great seductions.

Perched high above the Ionian Sea on the island's eastern coast, the ancient hilltop town has attracted visitors for centuries. Greeks built a theater here more than 2,000 years ago. Writers, artists, and aristocrats later arrived in search of its dramatic coastline and breathtaking views of Mount Etna. Today, Taormina remains one of Sicily's most sought-after destinations, where winding stone streets create an atmosphere that feels unmistakably Sicilian.

Yet beyond the postcard views lies something that keeps travelers returning time and time again.

Diners enjoy sweeping views of Mount Etna, one of Sicily's most iconic landscapes. Photo credit: Elisa Garbarino

Few understand that better than Gaia and Massimo Quartucci, the siblings behind QRA Hospitality, the family-run group started by their parents, Rosaria and Andrea Quartucci. QRA oversees Hotel Villa Carlotta, Hotel Villa Ducale, their acclaimed restaurants Euphoria and Incanto, as well as Q92 Noto Hotel in Noto.

For the Quartucci family, luxury is about creating an emotional connection to Sicily itself.

"What international visitors appreciate most is the authenticity of our warmth," Gaia Quartucci, QRA's Sales and Marketing Director, told Appetito. "In Sicily, hospitality isn't a trained corporate checklist. It is an innate cultural trait. It's the transition from feeling like a 'guest' to feeling like part of a home."

That philosophy was evident throughout two memorable dinners at Euphoria and Incanto during a recent stay in Taormina. While each restaurant has its own distinct personality, both share a commitment to showcasing Sicily through fresh dishes, creative cocktails, and some of the best views on the island.

Euphoria: A love letter to Sicily

The dining room at Euphoria blends lush design, sea views, and contemporary Sicilian elegance. Photo credit: Elisa Garbarino

Located at Hotel Villa Carlotta, Euphoria overlooks the sea, with Mount Etna rising in the distance and the coastline stretching below.

The menu celebrates Sicilian ingredients. Local seafood and seasonal produce result in dishes that are connected to the island, like the Mazara Red Prawn Bonbons and Nebrodi Black Pork Croquettes, two standout dishes that show Sicily at its best.

Seasonal Sicilian ingredients take center stage at Euphoria. Photo credit: Elisa Garbarino

"The creative process is about balance," Gaia told Appetito. "Our chefs spend an immense amount of time sourcing the finest seasonal ingredients from local farmers, fishermen, and artisans. They take these intense, sun-drenched Sicilian flavors and use contemporary culinary techniques to lighten them, refine them, and create unexpected textures."

The cocktail program follows the same philosophy. Massimo Quartucci, who oversees Food & Beverage operations for the group, explains that Euphoria's cocktail menu is entirely inspired by Sicily and its raw ingredients. Local citrus, herbs and botanicals appear throughout a collection of drinks.

Even the drink menu itself contributes to the storytelling. Beautiful water-colored artwork transforms the cocktail experience into something far more immersive than simply choosing a drink.

Incanto: Where tradition meets imagination

Incanto highlights the restaurant's elegant approach to Sicilian flavors and presentation. Photo credit: Elisa Garbarino

Located within Hotel Villa Ducale, Incanto offers neverending panoramic views. The atmosphere is intimate and elegant, creating the perfect backdrop for a quiet evening for two or a celebration with friends and family. The ride up the hill was part of the experience, as we seemed to soar to the top of the mountain before reaching a view that stopped us in our tracks.

Beyond the views, like Euphoria, the restaurant boasts traditional Sicilian ingredients and recipes. Classic inspirations and unexpected presentations are scattered throughout the menu, like the Cuttlefish Risotto and the Mezze Maniche with Lamb Ragù, two our of favorites from the evening.

While Sicilian ingredients remain central to the cocktail menu, Massimo notes that Incanto places emphasis on the plant world, transforming herbs, flowers, and botanicals into drinks that feel both artistic and deeply connected to nature.

Incanto's cocktail menu pairs original artwork with drinks inspired by Sicily's ingredients and history. Photo credit: Juliet Hallier

Together, the food, cocktails, and setting create an experience that feels fine dining without pretense, driven by a desire to celebrate Sicily rather than simply impress guests.

Honoring the past while looking forward

That balance between tradition and innovation appears throughout the QRA portfolio.

While many visitors arrive knowing Sicily's most famous culinary favorites—arancini, cannoli, olive oil—the Quartucci family is equally passionate about introducing travelers to lesser-known ingredients and dishes that reveal the island's extraordinary biodiversity.

Wild fennel, Interdonato lemons, ancient grains such as Tumminia and Russello, bottarga, and beccafico sardines are among the flavors they wish more international visitors would discover.

"The key is to treat tradition not as a museum exhibit to be frozen in time, but as a living foundation," Gaia says. "We keep the soul of the tradition intact while presenting it through a modern lens."

For Gaia and Massimo, family remains the driving force behind everything they do. Together, they oversee the strategic vision of the company while continuing the values passed down by their parents, who instilled not only a passion for hospitality but a deep love for Sicily itself.

That personal connection allows them to offer something increasingly rare in luxury travel: experiences that feel genuine.

"We don't just sell rooms or tables," Gaia says. "We curate lasting memories of Sicily."

The soul of Sicily

Evening settles over Incanto as diners enjoy one of Taormina's most spectacular views. Photo credit: Elisa Garbarino

Many travelers visit Taormina for only a few days, often rushing between landmarks, beaches, and excursions. Asked what visitors should seek if they truly want to understand Sicily through food, Gaia offers a simple piece of advice: slow down.

Look for contrast, she says. Experience the energy of a local market and the elegance of a fine dining terrace. Taste street food and contemporary cuisine. Begin the morning with granita and brioche and end the evening with an Etna wine overlooking the sea.

In many ways, that philosophy captures the essence of both Euphoria and Incanto.

The restaurants are different in style, setting, and personality, yet both tell the same story: one of a Sicily that honors its traditions while embracing the future.

"Sicily is an island that demands to be felt, not just visited," Gaia says.

After experiencing QRA Hospitality's vision firsthand, it's difficult to imagine a better introduction to the island's enduring charm.

Learn more about QRA Hospitality, Incanto and Euphoria.