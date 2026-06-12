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How to Add Pizza to Your FIFA World Cup Experience in New York

With the FIFA World Cup in town, Appetito recommends these five pizzerias for hungry soccer fans who crave authenticity.

11:37 AM EDT on June 12, 2026

Various pizzas at Una Pizza Napoletana.

Various pizzas at Una Pizza Napoletana.

So, you’re coming to the New York area for the FIFA World Cup 2026. That’s great. We welcome you and wish your team well. We also hope that you eat well in and around our fabulous food town. The best bet in New York for out-of-towners is pizza as we have some of the best in the world. We’re not talking slices here at NYC pizzerias (which we do love and recommend on the go) but Neapolitan pies: a soft, flavorful, slightly charred crust topped with the highest-quality ingredients…

Here are your spots (with one non-Neapolitan inclusion at the end).

Una Pizza Napoletana: OK, you’re probably not going to get into Anthony Mangieri’s Lower East Side mecca of Neapolitan pizza as they are only open three days a week (Thursday-Saturday) and reservations are booked within minutes weeks in advance. That said, give it a shot, and maybe you can see for yourself why Una is a perennial winner, both nationally and internationally, of the 50 Top Pizza competition. Here’s their site & Instagram.

Song'E Napule: The SoHo location of this beloved pizzeria & trattoria is Appetito’s unofficial office in Manhattan. We love this place for so many reasons, all embodied by the passion of owner Ciro Iovine that infuses his staff and informs their exquisite Neapolitan pies and pastas. If convenience to MetLife Stadium is a factor, check out their locations in Rutherford, NJ or Manhattan’s Upper West Side. Here’s their site & Instagram. And if you want to get a sense of the conviviality found at Song'E Napule, watch this clip featuring Ciro & company with our Editor-in-Chief, Andrew Cotto:

Don Antonio: Here, in Manhattan’s Theater District, you will find legend-in-the-making Giorgia Caporuscio, the youngest female world champion pizza maker and the winner of the 2024 pizza maker of the year as awarded by Top 50 Pizza. In the 2026 Top 50 Pizza USA, Don Antonio was #6. Giorgia operates Don Antonio with her husband, Matteo Bassani, who runs a beverage program full of inventive cocktails and select wines. Don Antonio also has a large selection of gluten-free pies. Here’s their site & Instagram.

Kesté Pizza e Vino: Giorgia’s father, Roberto Caporuscio, is the OG Neapolitan pizzaiolo in New York City. He opened his original location in the West Village in 2009 and has since relocated to a sprawling space in the Financial District with a full menu, bar, and prestigious wines available by the glass. The star, though, are the Neapolitan pizzas in many varieties, including the most heralded gluten-free options in New York. Here’s their site & Instagram.

Razza Pizza Artigianale: Also on the Jersey side, Dan Richer's Jersey City landmark pizzeria is not in the traditional Neapolitan style, but it’s somewhat similar and worthy of our recommendation because it’s so good. Razza always places high on the 50 Top Pizza chart (#4 in 2026 / #1 in 2019). It’s not far from MetLife Stadium, so take a quick trip and find out what makes Razza a destination for pizza lovers from all over the Tri-State area. Here’s their site & Instagram.

Enjoy the World Cup and enjoy New York. When you go to our best pizzerias, tell them Appetito sent you!

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