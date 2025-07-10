Skip to Content
Appetito home
Appetito dark mode logo
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Bona Furtuna
News

Una Pizza Napoletana Wins Top Pizza in USA Again

Una Pizza Napoletana has once again been crowned top pizzeria in America by 50 Top Pizza USA. Discover this year’s winners and pizza trends.

12:41 PM EDT on July 10, 2025

New Yorker Pie from L’Industrie Pizzeria in Brooklyn, awarded Pizza of the Year 2025

The award-winning New Yorker Pie from L’Industrie Pizzeria in Brooklyn, crowned Pizza of the Year 2025 by 50 Top Pizza USA. Photo Credit: Courtesy of 50 Top Pizza USA

New York’s Una Pizza Napoletana has once again claimed its throne. On July 1, inside Chelsea Market’s West Edge, the world’s top pizza voices gathered to witness Anthony Mangieri’s celebrated pizzeria crowned the best in America by 50 Top Pizza, reaffirming its place at the pinnacle of the U.S. pizza scene.

A Night of Pizza Royalty

The ceremony, hosted by Scott Wiener of Scott’s Pizza Tours, attracted pizza makers and food media from across the country. The atmosphere was electric as awards rolled out, culminating in the anticipated announcement of first place.

Mangieri’s win marks the fourth time Una Pizza Napoletana has earned this title, a testament to its devotion to the best Naples-style pizza.

Anthony Mangieri of Una Pizza Napoletana.
Anthony Mangieri of Una Pizza Napoletana.

Rising Stars and Legends

Second place went to Pizzeria Sei in Los Angeles, led by William Joo, who also took home Pizza Maker of the Year. Tony Gemignani’s iconic Tony’s Pizza Napoletana in San Francisco claimed third, adding yet another accolade to its legacy.

The top ten rounded out with Jay’s in Kenmore, Ribalta in New York, Robert’s in Chicago, Don Antonio in New York, Ken’s Artisan Pizza in Portland, Truly Pizza in Dana Point, and a tie for tenth between La Leggenda and ‘O Munaciello, both in Miami.

Best Pizza Slice in America

New Yorker Pie from L’Industrie Pizzeria in Brooklyn, awarded Pizza of the Year 2025
The award-winning New Yorker Pie from L’Industrie Pizzeria in Brooklyn, crowned Pizza of the Year 2025 by 50 Top Pizza USA. Photo Credit: Courtesy of 50 Top Pizza USA

While whole pies dominated the night, slices earned their spotlight, too. Massimo Laveglia and Nick Baglivo’s L’Industrie Pizzeria in New York was named Best Pizza Slice in the USA, and they also received the Special Award of Pizza of the Year (the Latteria Sorrentina Award went to their New Yorker Pie). Chef Giulio Adriani's Slice & Pie in Washington and Rob Cervoni's Taglio in Mineola rounded out the top three slices.

Other standout honors included:

John Arena at Truly Pizza Dana Point receiving Icon Award from 50 Top Pizza USA 2025
John Arena of Truly Pizza in Dana Point was honored with the prestigious Icon Award at the 50 Top Pizza USA 2025 ceremony. Photo Credit: Courtesy of 50 Top Pizza USA

Pizza Trends for 2025

According to Barbara Guerra, Luciano Pignataro, and Albert Sapere, curators of 50 Top Pizza, “There are more and more interesting ideas emerging, which is a great sign for the industry. We're also noticing an increasing variety of pizza styles, which offers more choices for customers — and that’s always a good thing.”

What’s Next

The top 12 pizzerias from this year’s U.S. list and the top three slices will automatically join the 100 Best Pizzerias in the World ranking, to be announced September 8 in Naples at Teatro Mercadante.

Until then, pizza lovers can peruse the full list of winners, including the expanded 99 establishments honored in the guide’s Excellent Pizzerias section, and plan a cross-country pilgrimage to taste America’s finest pies one slice at a time.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Appetito

News

L’Olivo Introduces Venetian Cicchetti Culture to Calgary

Giuseppe di Gennaro launches L’Olivo, a cicchetti restaurant and lounge redefining Italian dining in Calgary’s Inglewood.

July 10, 2025
News

Gene & Georgetti Meats Delivers Chicago’s Steaks

Gene & Georgetti celebrates 85 years as Chicago’s original Italian steakhouse by delivering its signature USDA Prime steaks and Tuscan-inspired flavors to homes nationwide.

July 9, 2025
Features

Family Business: (A) Pizza Play, and a Cultural Revelation in New Haven

A family visit in Connecticut leads to a discovery of New Haven's Italian American cultural history with pizza as the portal.

July 8, 2025
News

Italian Language Foundation Announces Giambelli Culinary Award Winners

The Giambelli Culinary Awards were announced at a gala honoring outstanding individuals and businesses in the Italian culinary industry.

July 8, 2025
Recipes

Biancomangiare: The Ultimate Sicilian Summer Dessert

Discover Biancomangiare, a refreshing, silky Sicilian summer dessert that is gluten free, vegan and requires no baking.

July 7, 2025
See all posts