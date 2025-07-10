Una Pizza Napoletana Wins Top Pizza in USA Again

New York’s Una Pizza Napoletana has once again claimed its throne. On July 1, inside Chelsea Market’s West Edge, the world’s top pizza voices gathered to witness Anthony Mangieri’s celebrated pizzeria crowned the best in America by 50 Top Pizza, reaffirming its place at the pinnacle of the U.S. pizza scene.

A Night of Pizza Royalty

The ceremony, hosted by Scott Wiener of Scott’s Pizza Tours, attracted pizza makers and food media from across the country. The atmosphere was electric as awards rolled out, culminating in the anticipated announcement of first place.

Mangieri’s win marks the fourth time Una Pizza Napoletana has earned this title, a testament to its devotion to the best Naples-style pizza.

Anthony Mangieri of Una Pizza Napoletana.

Rising Stars and Legends

Second place went to Pizzeria Sei in Los Angeles, led by William Joo, who also took home Pizza Maker of the Year. Tony Gemignani’s iconic Tony’s Pizza Napoletana in San Francisco claimed third, adding yet another accolade to its legacy.

The top ten rounded out with Jay’s in Kenmore, Ribalta in New York, Robert’s in Chicago, Don Antonio in New York, Ken’s Artisan Pizza in Portland, Truly Pizza in Dana Point, and a tie for tenth between La Leggenda and ‘O Munaciello, both in Miami.

Best Pizza Slice in America

The award-winning New Yorker Pie from L’Industrie Pizzeria in Brooklyn, crowned Pizza of the Year 2025 by 50 Top Pizza USA. Photo Credit: Courtesy of 50 Top Pizza USA

While whole pies dominated the night, slices earned their spotlight, too. Massimo Laveglia and Nick Baglivo’s L’Industrie Pizzeria in New York was named Best Pizza Slice in the USA, and they also received the Special Award of Pizza of the Year (the Latteria Sorrentina Award went to their New Yorker Pie). Chef Giulio Adriani's Slice & Pie in Washington and Rob Cervoni's Taglio in Mineola rounded out the top three slices.

Other standout honors included:

John Arena of Truly Pizza in Dana Point was honored with the prestigious Icon Award at the 50 Top Pizza USA 2025 ceremony. Photo Credit: Courtesy of 50 Top Pizza USA

Pizza Trends for 2025

According to Barbara Guerra, Luciano Pignataro, and Albert Sapere, curators of 50 Top Pizza, “There are more and more interesting ideas emerging, which is a great sign for the industry. We're also noticing an increasing variety of pizza styles, which offers more choices for customers — and that’s always a good thing.”

What’s Next

The top 12 pizzerias from this year’s U.S. list and the top three slices will automatically join the 100 Best Pizzerias in the World ranking, to be announced September 8 in Naples at Teatro Mercadante.

Until then, pizza lovers can peruse the full list of winners, including the expanded 99 establishments honored in the guide’s Excellent Pizzerias section, and plan a cross-country pilgrimage to taste America’s finest pies one slice at a time.