8 Italian-Inspired NA Cocktails for Dry January

After the holidays and New Year’s Eve celebrations (and too many drinks), Dry January promptly begins at the start of the year. Those who participate in the worldwide pledge (for a variety of personal reasons) voluntarily abstain from wines, beers, spirits and cocktails for an entire month. And, while this annual tradition used to mean no spritzes, no negronis, and no Prosecco toasts for 31 straight days: over the past few years, a number of non-alcoholic beverages have come to the forefront of everyday life and grown in popularity—allowing those who want a specific drink to indulge, without a buzz.

Moreso, non-alcoholic cocktails have made a splash on restaurant and bar menus. With that, whether you’re planning a dry or damp January— try these 8 Italian-Inspired non-alcoholic cocktails that come highly recommended by Hilary Sheinbaum, author of the non-judgmental guide, The Dry Challenge: How to Lose the Booze for Dry January, Sober October, and Any Other Alcohol-Free Month.

You can create them at home or bring them to your favorite bartender to remake in real time. (OK, maybe give them advance notice so they can get the proper ingredients ordered.)

Cheers!

DRY JANUARY NA COCKTAIL RECIPES