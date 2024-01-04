Recipes
8 Italian-Inspired NA Cocktails for Dry January
Il Cardinale, a Less-Sweet Negroni Variation
This recipe for a less-sweet version of the Negroni subs in dry vermouth for the usual sweet, one of the many variations featured in the excellent new book, Italy Cocktails.
Italian-Inspired NA Cocktail #8: The Milano Spritz
Our Dry January advocate shares a NA cocktail recipe for a Spritz that pays homage to the aperitivo culture of Milan.
Italian-Inspired NA Cocktail #7: Pinot Grigio Spritz
Our Dry January advocate shares a refreshing Spritz recipe that marries a NA Pinot Grigio with strawberries and lime.
Italian-Inspired NA Cocktail #6: Oasis Vibe Prickly Pear Punch
Our Dry January advocate shares a NA punch recipe powered by a prickly pear energy drink balanced with syrup.