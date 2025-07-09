Skip to Content
The Scotto Restaurant Empire Arrives in Charleston with Pelato

The Scotto family has extended their Italian restaurant presence in the south with the opening of Pelato in Charleston.

9:00 AM EDT on July 9, 2025

An assortment of offerings at Pelato in Charleston.

Screenshot

Well-known in New York for their Italian American roots and beloved restaurants, the Scotto family has brought their signature warmth and flavor down South. With successful spots like Luogo and Pelato in Nashville under their belts, the family has now introduced Pelato in Charleston—a vibrant, approachable spin on Italian dining that feels right at home in the Lowcountry.

Pelato breaks from the formality of the traditional Italian meal structure (antipasti, primi, secondi) and instead embraces a more relaxed, shareable approach. The menu is built for grazing, sharing, and talking over full plates and full hearts. It’s a place where you can pass pasta across the table, trade bites, and linger awhile.

The interior of Pelato in Charleston.

One night a week on Sunday, Pelato pays homage to a beloved tradition with Sunday Sauce (or Sunday Gravy—depending on where your loyalties lie). It simmers low and slow all day with ribs, sausage, meatballs, and braciole, bringing the comforting taste of an Italian American family kitchen to the heart of Charleston.

The everyday menu is bold, bright, and packed with flavor. Think burnt broccolini with black garlic, Calabrian chili, and a hit of lemon; warm, house-made mozzarella drizzled with olive oil and flaked with sea salt; and a standout chicken Parmesan that’s crispy, saucy, and perfectly cheesy.

Radiatori alla Vodka at Pelato in Charleston.
Radiatori alla Vodka at Pelato in Charleston.

A pasta machine hums at the heart of the kitchen, turning out fresh shapes daily, like the whimsical radiatori (yes, they look like little radiators) tossed in a spicy vodka sauce.

Finish off with a house-made gelato or a frozen espresso martini as the ideal boozy chill for a hot Charleston night.

Pelato may serve up Italian comfort food, but its laid-back attitude combined with Southern hospitality make it feel uniquely Charleston. Whether you're a local or just passing through, grab a seat, order a few dishes, and settle in. You’re among family here.

