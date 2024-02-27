Anthony Scotto’s Sunday Sauce

Anthony Scotto and his family may have moved to Nashville from New York, but his Italian-American roots remain intact. As evidence, he’s sharing his recipe for the ultimate homemade classic Sunday Sauce, which he continues to serve, on Sundays only, at his Music City spots Luogo, a seasonal, coastal-inspired, modern, and upscale Italian restaurant, and Pelato, inspired by "the unmistakable spirit of Brooklyn."

Family is a key element to Scotto, as he describes in this Appetito profile featuring his cooking inspirations. Besides this Sunday Sauce, which he learned from his mother and father, many of the dishes on his menus are either created by or are favorites of family members, including his wife Theresa.

Get your shopping list ready, make a visit to your favorite butcher, and get ready to taste the most delicious red sauce of your life, courtesy of Anthony Scotto.

Sunday Sauce







0 from 0 votes Recipe by Anthony Scotto Servings 6-8 servings Prep time 1 hour Cooking time 5 hours 30 minutes Ingredients For the Meatballs

1/2 lb. 1/2 mild Italian sausage

1/2 lb 1/2 ground pork

1 lb. 1 ground beef

1 1 onion, finely minced

6 oz. 6 panko breadcrumbs

3/4 oz. 3/4 garlic, finely chopped

1/2 oz. 1/2 salt

1 cup 1 Pecorino, grated

1 cup 1 Parmigiano Reggiano, grated

1 cup 1 milk

5 5 eggs

For the Baby Back Ribs

1 1 rack (12-13 pieces) Baby Back Ribs, cut into individual ribs, seasoned with salt & pepper.

For the Sausage

12 12 mild Italian sausage links

For the Braciole

13 13 -3/4 lb. boneless pork shoulder, cut into 6 pieces

4 4 hard boiled eggs, grated

1/2 cup 1/2 toasted pine nuts

1/2 cup 1/2 grated garlic

½ cup Italian parsley, finely chopped

2 cups 2 panko breadcrumbs

3 3 anchovy filets, rinsed

2 2 lemons, zested

1 cup 1 Parmigiano Reggiano, grated

For the Sauce

2 2 red onions, julienne

1 cup 1 garlic cloves, finely minced

6 cans 6 San Marzano tomatoes, crushed

1 pint 1 red wine

2 qts. 2 chicken stock

For the Pasta

2 lbs. 2 dry long Fusilli Directions For the Meatball Prep

Add all ingredients to a kitchen aid mixer and mix on low speed with a paddle attachment until homogeneous.

Roll into 2 oz. balls and reserve.

For the Braciole Prep

Lay each slice of pork shoulder on a cutting board lined with plastic wrap.

Pound until each are ½ inch thick. Reserve in fridge.

In a large saute pan under medium heat add ¾ c of extra virgin olive oil.

Add garlic & the anchovy to the pan and mix well being careful to not brown.

When aromatic & tender add breadcrumbs and toast until light golden brown & crispy.

Remove from the heat and add to a mixing bowl.

Add grated eggs, cheese, parsley, pine nuts & lemon zest.

Mix well & reserve.

Bring the pounded pork shoulder back to the cutting board and lay out all individually.

Season each piece with salt & pepper on each side.

Then fill each piece with a ½ c of the filling mixture.

Then roll each piece up and around the filling then secure with butcher twine.

For the Sauce

In a large roundeau, add 2 c extra virgin olive oil over moderate heat.

Caramelize all sides of each piece of Braciole (reserve on a rack).

Add the baby back ribs and caramelize on all sides (reserve on a rack).

Add sausage links and caramelize on all sides (reserve on a rack).

Add the meatballs and caramelize on all sides (reserve on a rack).

Add the onion & garlic to the rondeau and cook over moderate heat until tender and aromatic.

Add red wine and reduce until almost dry.

Add chicken stock & tomato sauce.

Bring to a boil, then return to a simmer.

Add all of the meats to the pot.

Make sure the pot is set to a light simmer, then cover with aluminum foil.

Cook like this for about 5 hours until the Braciole is very tender and the sauce is very flavorful (at that point all of the meats should be perfect).

For the Pasta

Meanwhile set a large pot with boiling water to cook the pasta.

Cook according to the instructions on the pasta package.

To Serve

Transfer all of the meats to a large serving platter.

Add the cooked pasta to the Sunday sauce and mix well.

Plate the pasta on a large round dish.

Grate fresh Parmigiano Reggiano over everything and enjoy! Did you make this recipe? Tag @appetitomagazine on Instagram and hashtag it with #italianfoodanddrink Like this recipe? Follow @Appetitomagazine on Pinterest Follow us on Facebook! Follow us on Facebook