Say "Yes" to this Nogroni, an NA version of a Negroni, this Dry January (or beyond).

Damrak is a non-alcoholic botanical drink from a Dutch gin brand; FLUÈRE Bitter subs in for the red Italian bitter spirit; and a non-alcoholic vermouth rosso, such as Lyre's, rounds out the zero-proof version of the holy trinity.

[Note: Appetito may earn commissions from products featured in links to this story.]

0 from 0 votes Recipe by Hilary Sheinbaum Servings 1 servings Prep time 1 minute Cooking time 1 minute Ingredients 1 oz 1 Damrak Virgin

1 oz 1 FLUÈRE Bitter

.75 oz .75 Vermouth Rosso

Garnish: Orange peel Directions Mix ingredients with ice in a mixing glass.

Stir and strain into a rocks glass over ice.

