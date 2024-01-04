Skip to Content
Italian-Inspired NA Cocktail #5: Nogroni

Our Dry January advocate shares a NA version of the wildly popular aperitivo that will make you say "Yes" to a Nogroni.

8:00 PM EST on January 3, 2024

Say "Yes" to this Nogroni, an NA version of a Negroni, this Dry January (or beyond).

Damrak is a non-alcoholic botanical drink from a Dutch gin brand; FLUÈRE Bitter subs in for the red Italian bitter spirit; and a non-alcoholic vermouth rosso, such as Lyre's, rounds out the zero-proof version of the holy trinity.

[Note: Appetito may earn commissions from products featured in links to this story.]

Nogroni

0 from 0 votes
Recipe by Hilary Sheinbaum
Servings

1

servings
Prep time

1

minute
Cooking time

1

minute

Ingredients

  • 1 oz 1 Damrak Virgin

  • 1 oz 1 FLUÈRE Bitter

  • .75 oz .75 Vermouth Rosso

  • Garnish: Orange peel

Directions

  • Mix ingredients with ice in a mixing glass.
  • Stir and strain into a rocks glass over ice.
  • Add garnish.

Read More:

Recipes

Il Cardinale, a Less-Sweet Negroni Variation

This recipe for a less-sweet version of the Negroni subs in dry vermouth for the usual sweet, one of the many variations featured in the excellent new book, Italy Cocktails.

January 4, 2024
Recipes

8 Italian-Inspired NA Cocktails for Dry January

January 4, 2024
Recipes

Italian-Inspired NA Cocktail #7: Pinot Grigio Spritz

Our Dry January advocate shares a refreshing Spritz recipe that marries a NA Pinot Grigio with strawberries and lime.

January 4, 2024
Recipes

Italian-Inspired NA Cocktail #6: Oasis Vibe Prickly Pear Punch

Our Dry January advocate shares a NA punch recipe powered by a prickly pear energy drink balanced with syrup.

January 4, 2024
