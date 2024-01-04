Italian-Inspired NA Cocktail #8: The Milano Spritz

This NA nod to Milan's aperitivo culture is elevated by sparkling grapefruit soda. Free Spirits, a non-alcoholic drinks brand from Marin County, CA, makes a bittersweet aperitivo they call The Spirit of Milano, which forms the base of this refresher.

[Note: Appetito may earn commissions from products featured in links to this story.]

The Milano Spritz







5 from 1 vote Recipe by Hilary Sheinbaum Servings 1 servings Prep time 1 minute Cooking time 1 minute Ingredients 2.5 oz 2.5 The Spirit of Milano

2.5 oz 2.5 Grapefruit soda of choice

Garnish: Grapefruit slice Directions Combine ingredients in a stemmed glass over ice, stir gently.

