Skip to Content
Appetito home
Appetito dark mode logo
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Bona Furtuna
Recipes

Italian-Inspired NA Cocktail #8: The Milano Spritz

Our Dry January advocate shares a NA cocktail recipe for a Spritz that pays homage to the aperitivo culture of Milan.

8:26 PM EST on January 3, 2024

The Milano Spritz.

The Milano Spritz.

This NA nod to Milan's aperitivo culture is elevated by sparkling grapefruit soda. Free Spirits, a non-alcoholic drinks brand from Marin County, CA, makes a bittersweet aperitivo they call The Spirit of Milano, which forms the base of this refresher.

[Note: Appetito may earn commissions from products featured in links to this story.]

The Milano Spritz

The Milano Spritz

5 from 1 vote
Recipe by Hilary Sheinbaum
Servings

1

servings
Prep time

1

minute
Cooking time

1

minute

Ingredients

  • 2.5 oz 2.5 The Spirit of Milano

  • 2.5 oz 2.5 Grapefruit soda of choice

  • Garnish: Grapefruit slice

Directions

  • Combine ingredients in a stemmed glass over ice, stir gently.
  • Garnish with a grapefruit slice.

Did you make this recipe?

Tag @appetitomagazine on Instagram and hashtag it with #italianfoodanddrink

Like this recipe?

Follow @Appetitomagazine on Pinterest

Follow us on Facebook!

Follow us on Facebook

Already a user?Log in

Thanks for reading!

Register to continue

See all subscription options

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Appetito

Recipes

Il Cardinale, a Less-Sweet Negroni Variation

This recipe for a less-sweet version of the Negroni subs in dry vermouth for the usual sweet, one of the many variations featured in the excellent new book, Italy Cocktails.

January 4, 2024
Recipes

8 Italian-Inspired NA Cocktails for Dry January

January 4, 2024
Recipes

Italian-Inspired NA Cocktail #6: Oasis Vibe Prickly Pear Punch

Our Dry January advocate shares a NA punch recipe powered by a prickly pear energy drink balanced with syrup.

January 4, 2024
See all posts