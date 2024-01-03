Skip to Content
Italian-Inspired NA Cocktail #4: FLUÈRE Spritz

Our Dry January advocate shares a recipe for a FLUÈRE Spritz that mimics the classic that pairs bitter with sparkling.

5:52 PM EST on January 3, 2024

The FLUÈRE Spritz offers the classic combination of bitter and sparkling that keep you in touch with tradition throughout Dry January (or beyond).

Recipe by Hilary Sheinbaum
Servings

4

servings
Prep time

30

minutes
Cooking time

40

minutes

Ingredients

  • 1.5 oz 1.5 FLUÈRE Bitter

  • 3 oz 3 Nonalcoholic Sparkling Wine

  • Garnish: Dried or fresh citrus wheel

Directions

  • Build all ingredients in a glass over ice.
  • Add garnish.

Recipes

Il Cardinale, a Less-Sweet Negroni Variation

This recipe for a less-sweet version of the Negroni subs in dry vermouth for the usual sweet, one of the many variations featured in the excellent new book, Italy Cocktails.

January 4, 2024
Recipes

8 Italian-Inspired NA Cocktails for Dry January

January 4, 2024
Recipes

Italian-Inspired NA Cocktail #7: Pinot Grigio Spritz

Our Dry January advocate shares a refreshing Spritz recipe that marries a NA Pinot Grigio with strawberries and lime.

January 4, 2024
Recipes

Italian-Inspired NA Cocktail #6: Oasis Vibe Prickly Pear Punch

Our Dry January advocate shares a NA punch recipe powered by a prickly pear energy drink balanced with syrup.

January 4, 2024
