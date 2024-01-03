Italian-Inspired NA Cocktail #2: Curious Espresso 86

Here's a "curious" combination of flavor profiles sure to please the coffee-lovers and Amaro aficionados partaking in Dry January (or beyond). This drink features two expressions of Curious Elixirs' non-alcoholic beverages, a black-and-blue-amaro-inspired #8 and the Coconut Painkiller-inspired #6, both of which are limited-edition, so it's advisable to order the right away.

Curious Espresso 86







0 from 0 votes Recipe by Hilary Sheinbaum Servings 2 servings Prep time 5 minutes Cooking time 1 minute Ingredients 3 oz 3 Curious No. 8 (Black + Blue Amaro)

2 oz 2 Curious No. 6 (Coconut Painkiller)

4 oz 4 Cold brew coffee

2 bar 2 spoons Blue agave syrup (or more to taste)

Garnish: Mint leaf Directions Add ice and ingredients to a cocktail shaker.

Shake vigorously for at least 10 seconds.

Strain and serve in a coupe glass with mint leaf garnish.