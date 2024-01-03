Skip to Content
Italian-Inspired NA Cocktail #2: Curious Espresso 86

Our Italian-Inspired NA cocktail menu for Dry January continues with this "curious" offering that combines espresso, Amaro and more.

5:06 PM EST on January 3, 2024

Here's a "curious" combination of flavor profiles sure to please the coffee-lovers and Amaro aficionados partaking in Dry January (or beyond). This drink features two expressions of Curious Elixirs' non-alcoholic beverages, a black-and-blue-amaro-inspired #8 and the Coconut Painkiller-inspired #6, both of which are limited-edition, so it's advisable to order the right away.

Curious Espresso 86

Recipe by Hilary Sheinbaum
Servings

2

servings
Prep time

5

minutes
Cooking time

1

minute

Ingredients

  • 3 oz 3 Curious No. 8 (Black + Blue Amaro)

  • 2 oz 2 Curious No. 6 (Coconut Painkiller)

  • 4 oz 4 Cold brew coffee

  • 2 bar 2 spoons Blue agave syrup (or more to taste)

  • Garnish: Mint leaf

Directions

  • Add ice and ingredients to a cocktail shaker.
  • Shake vigorously for at least 10 seconds.
  • Strain and serve in a coupe glass with mint leaf garnish.

More from Appetito

Recipes

Il Cardinale, a Less-Sweet Negroni Variation

This recipe for a less-sweet version of the Negroni subs in dry vermouth for the usual sweet, one of the many variations featured in the excellent new book, Italy Cocktails.

January 4, 2024
Recipes

8 Italian-Inspired NA Cocktails for Dry January

January 4, 2024
Recipes

Italian-Inspired NA Cocktail #7: Pinot Grigio Spritz

Our Dry January advocate shares a refreshing Spritz recipe that marries a NA Pinot Grigio with strawberries and lime.

January 4, 2024
Recipes

Italian-Inspired NA Cocktail #6: Oasis Vibe Prickly Pear Punch

Our Dry January advocate shares a NA punch recipe powered by a prickly pear energy drink balanced with syrup.

January 4, 2024
