Skip to Content
Appetito home
Appetito dark mode logo
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Bona Furtuna
Recipes

Italian-Inspired NA Cocktail #3: Dolce Spritz

Our Italian-inspired Dry January continues with a fruity Spritz featuring the popular soda alternative, OLIPOP.

5:37 PM EST on January 3, 2024

A NA Dolce Spritz.

A NA Dolce Spritz.

Here's a sweet & satisfying way to get your Spritz on in Dry January (or beyond) and enjoy the pleasures of popular soda-alternative, OLIPOP.

[Note: Appetito may earn commissions from products featured in links to this story.]

Dolce Spritz

Dolce Spritz

0 from 0 votes
Recipe by Hilary Sheinbaum
Servings

1

servings
Prep time

1

minute
Cooking time

1

minute

Ingredients

  • 1.5 oz 1.5 cranberry juice

  • 1.5 oz 1.5 orange juice

  • 4 oz 4 OLIPOP Orange Squeeze

  • Garnish: Dried orange or orange slice

Directions

  • Add cranberry juice, orange juice and OLIPOP Orange Squeeze Soda to a long cocktail glass.
  • Mix well.
  • Add ice to the glass.
  • Stir gently to combine the ingredients.
  • Garnish with dehydrated orange or orange slice.

Did you make this recipe?

Tag @appetitomagazine on Instagram and hashtag it with #italianfoodanddrink

Like this recipe?

Follow @Appetitomagazine on Pinterest

Follow us on Facebook!

Follow us on Facebook

Already a user?Log in

Thanks for reading!

Register to continue

See all subscription options

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Appetito

Recipes

Il Cardinale, a Less-Sweet Negroni Variation

This recipe for a less-sweet version of the Negroni subs in dry vermouth for the usual sweet, one of the many variations featured in the excellent new book, Italy Cocktails.

January 4, 2024
Recipes

8 Italian-Inspired NA Cocktails for Dry January

January 4, 2024
Recipes

Italian-Inspired NA Cocktail #7: Pinot Grigio Spritz

Our Dry January advocate shares a refreshing Spritz recipe that marries a NA Pinot Grigio with strawberries and lime.

January 4, 2024
Recipes

Italian-Inspired NA Cocktail #6: Oasis Vibe Prickly Pear Punch

Our Dry January advocate shares a NA punch recipe powered by a prickly pear energy drink balanced with syrup.

January 4, 2024
See all posts