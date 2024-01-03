Italian-Inspired NA Cocktail #3: Dolce Spritz

Here's a sweet & satisfying way to get your Spritz on in Dry January (or beyond) and enjoy the pleasures of popular soda-alternative, OLIPOP.

[Note: Appetito may earn commissions from products featured in links to this story.]

Dolce Spritz







0 from 0 votes Recipe by Hilary Sheinbaum Servings 1 servings Prep time 1 minute Cooking time 1 minute Ingredients 1.5 oz 1.5 cranberry juice

1.5 oz 1.5 orange juice

4 oz 4 OLIPOP Orange Squeeze

Garnish: Dried orange or orange slice Directions Add cranberry juice, orange juice and OLIPOP Orange Squeeze Soda to a long cocktail glass.

Mix well.

Add ice to the glass.

Stir gently to combine the ingredients.

Garnish with dehydrated orange or orange slice. Did you make this recipe? Tag @appetitomagazine on Instagram and hashtag it with #italianfoodanddrink Like this recipe? Follow @Appetitomagazine on Pinterest Follow us on Facebook! Follow us on Facebook