The Italian Summer Kitchen: A Love Letter from Cathy Whims

Inspired by long afternoons in Tuscany and Umbria, Cathy Whims’ new cookbook captures the joy of summer meals shared outdoors - with recipes like her fiery Pollo alla Diavola.

9:00 AM EDT on July 30, 2025

Chef, restaurateur and cookbook author Cathy Whims.

Chef, restaurateur and cookbook author Cathy Whims.

The Italian Summer Kitchen is my love letter to Italy’s warmest and most beautiful season. This book developed from decades spent cooking, traveling, and gathering around outdoor tables in the sun, alongside the hills of Umbria and Tuscany. Meals would stretch into the afternoon and everything tasted better with a breeze and a glass of wine.

Over the years, my husband, David, and I often found ourselves in small wineries or coastal towns during Ferragosto, a time when the whole country pauses to rest after the summer harvest in August. I wanted to capture the essence of enjoying summer relaxation and cooking with family and friends. Think grilled seafood, the sweetness of zucchini, and meals tossed together after a morning at the farmers' market.

The Italian Summer Kitchen by Cathy Whims.
The Italian Summer Kitchen by Cathy Whims.

Inspired by Slow Summer Days in Italy
The idea for this cookbook blossomed during the pandemic. Initially, I pictured a Nostrana-focused book, but as the world shifted, my perspective did as well. I began to imagine home-friendly recipes that celebrate the vibrant, unfussy joy of summer cooking in Italy. The dishes outlined in my book are ones you can make with items found at any market or pull together with pantry staples, as long as they carry the spirit of Italian hospitality.

Signature Dish: Pollo alla Diavola (Grilled Vinegar-Marinated Chicken)
One dish that embodies the soul of my book is the Pollo alla Diavola (Grilled Vinegar-Marinated Chicken). Adapted from a recipe by my dear friend and Umbrian chef Salvatore Denaro, this fiery, yet balanced dish captures the rustic brilliance of Italian grilling. The chicken is bathed in an oregano-infused vinegar marinade, while a bold rub of fresh herbs and red pepper flakes infuses the meat with heat. As the chicken cooks over a hot flame, the skin crisps and chars slightly, creating an unmistakable smoky flavor. The result is succulent, a tender chicken with a kick and perfect to serve with grilled vegetables or even in a sandwich for lunch the following day. It’s important to note that the vinegar needs a few days to steep, and the chicken should marinate for a few hours. When making this dish, you do not want to skimp on the oregano, especially if you can get your hands on fragrant Sicilian oregano, which brings a woodsy aroma to the dish, evoking an essence of the Italian countryside.

An Homage to Italian Food Writing Icons
I wanted this book to feel like the ones that first inspired me like Taste of Tuscany by Leslie Forbes or early works from Elizabeth David, where cooking is both a story and an escape. The Italian Summer Kitchen invites you to slow down, savor, and share the very best of what summer and Italy have to offer.

Chicken Diavola

Chicken Diavola

Recipe by Cathy Whims
0.0 from 0 votes
Servings

4

servings
Prep time

2

hours 
Cooking time

1

hour 

30

minutes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup 1/2 red wine vinegar

  • 1 tbsp. 1 dried Sicilian oregano

  • 1/2 cup 1/2 extra-virgin olive oil

  • One One 3 to 3.5 pound chicken, spatchchooked, wing tips removed (see Note)

  • 3 tbsp. 3 chopped fresh sage

  • 1 tbsp. 1 finely chopped fresh rosemary leaves

  • 1 tbsp. 1 coursely ground black pepper

  • 2 tbsp. 2 sea salt

  • 1 tsp. 1 red pepper flakes (optional)

  • grapeseed oil or other high-smoke oil for grill grates

Directions

  • Combine the vinegar with the dried oregano in a small glass jar. Let steep at room temperature for at least 2 days and up to 2 weeks. When ready to use, stir in the olive oil.
  • Set the spatchcocked chicken, skin side down, in an enameled or glass baking pan to catch the liquid.
  • Drizzle the vinegar mixture over the chicken and rub it in. Allow to marinate for 1 to 2 hours at room temperature or up to 6 hours in the refrigerator (if refrigerated, let sit out at room temperature for 1 hour before cooking).
  • Mix together the sage, rosemary, black pepper, salt, and red pepper flakes in a small bowl.
  • Rub the mixture together with your fingers to lightly crush the herbs and release their oils.
  • Remove the chicken from the pan and reserve the marinade for basting. Pat the chicken dry. Rub the herbs all over both sides of the chicken.
  • Prepare a grill (preferably charcoal or wood) for indirect cooking over medium heat (350° to 400°F). Scrub the grates clean and lightly oil with grapeseed oil.
  • Place the chicken, skin side down, on the cool side of the grill and cook with the lid on and the top vent half open until the skin releases easily from the grates, 15 to 20 minutes.
  • Turn the chicken over and baste with the reserved marinade. Continue to cook with the cover on for 30 to 45 minutes more, basting with the marinade every 15 to 20 minutes, until a thermometer inserted in the thickest part of the breast registers 140°F and the thighs register 155°F.
  • Transfer the chicken to a cutting board and tent with foil. Allow to rest for at least 15 minutes before carving to allow the meat time to reabsorb the juices (discard any remaining marinade).
  • Cut the hindquarters from the chicken and separate the legs and thighs. Cut the two breast halves off the bone and cut each in half.
  • Arrange the chicken on a platter, pour any accumulated juices over the top, and serve.

Notes

  • To spatchcock a chicken, place it, breast-side-down, on a cutting board and use poultry shears to cut along each side of the backbone to remove it. Turn the chicken over and press firmly on the breastbone with the heel of your hand until it cracks, allowing the bird to flatten slightly. Tuck the wing tips behind the breast or remove them completely to prevent charring.

