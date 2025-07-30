The Italian Summer Kitchen: A Love Letter from Cathy Whims

The Italian Summer Kitchen is my love letter to Italy’s warmest and most beautiful season. This book developed from decades spent cooking, traveling, and gathering around outdoor tables in the sun, alongside the hills of Umbria and Tuscany. Meals would stretch into the afternoon and everything tasted better with a breeze and a glass of wine.

Over the years, my husband, David, and I often found ourselves in small wineries or coastal towns during Ferragosto, a time when the whole country pauses to rest after the summer harvest in August. I wanted to capture the essence of enjoying summer relaxation and cooking with family and friends. Think grilled seafood, the sweetness of zucchini, and meals tossed together after a morning at the farmers' market.

The Italian Summer Kitchen by Cathy Whims.

Inspired by Slow Summer Days in Italy

The idea for this cookbook blossomed during the pandemic. Initially, I pictured a Nostrana-focused book, but as the world shifted, my perspective did as well. I began to imagine home-friendly recipes that celebrate the vibrant, unfussy joy of summer cooking in Italy. The dishes outlined in my book are ones you can make with items found at any market or pull together with pantry staples, as long as they carry the spirit of Italian hospitality.

Signature Dish: Pollo alla Diavola (Grilled Vinegar-Marinated Chicken)

One dish that embodies the soul of my book is the Pollo alla Diavola (Grilled Vinegar-Marinated Chicken). Adapted from a recipe by my dear friend and Umbrian chef Salvatore Denaro, this fiery, yet balanced dish captures the rustic brilliance of Italian grilling. The chicken is bathed in an oregano-infused vinegar marinade, while a bold rub of fresh herbs and red pepper flakes infuses the meat with heat. As the chicken cooks over a hot flame, the skin crisps and chars slightly, creating an unmistakable smoky flavor. The result is succulent, a tender chicken with a kick and perfect to serve with grilled vegetables or even in a sandwich for lunch the following day. It’s important to note that the vinegar needs a few days to steep, and the chicken should marinate for a few hours. When making this dish, you do not want to skimp on the oregano, especially if you can get your hands on fragrant Sicilian oregano, which brings a woodsy aroma to the dish, evoking an essence of the Italian countryside.

An Homage to Italian Food Writing Icons

I wanted this book to feel like the ones that first inspired me like Taste of Tuscany by Leslie Forbes or early works from Elizabeth David, where cooking is both a story and an escape. The Italian Summer Kitchen invites you to slow down, savor, and share the very best of what summer and Italy have to offer.