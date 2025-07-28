Skip to Content
Cocktails

Armani/Ristorante’s aperitivo menu for a fashionable summer

10:00 AM EDT on July 28, 2025

Spritzes and small bites are an aperitivo hour tradition but are also in vogue—and Armani/Ristorante, Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani’s Upper East Side restaurant, is leaning into the love many share for aperitivo hour by launching its own aperitivo menu. 

The fine dining establishment, which lives on Madison Avenue between 65th and 66th street, is offering Aperitivo at Armani/Ristorante a menu that includes two drinks and a selection of Italian snacks for two diners for $60. 

The offering is meant to keep up with the aperitivo tradition but to stay true to the Armani brand with “elevated bites” and a handful of beverages. The menu is available at Armani/Ristorante’s five-seat bar in its main dining room and will be offered Monday through Saturday from 5:30 to 7 p.m. 

The small bites and drink options include focaccia with prosciutto, mini lobster rolls, prosecco, wine, and spritzes alike. Served on a custom stand inspired by Armani’s signature style, this offering is not only delicious but fashionable.

